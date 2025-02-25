Akuapem Poloo in a video she shared on her Instagram page taught her son Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu how to wash

In the video, the young boy had a frown on his face as his actress mother barked instructions at him and urged him to wash the clothes properly

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians praised Poloo for bringing up her child in a good way and instilling discipline in him

Popular Ghanaian actress and social media personality Akuapem Poloo has earned praise for her parenting style after sharing a video of her son, Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, learning how to wash clothes by hand.

In the video posted on her Instagram page, the young boy appeared focused but slightly unhappy as his mother gave him instructions.

He soaked the clothes in water, applied soap, and used his hands to scrub and squeeze out stains. After washing, he rinsed the clothes in clean water, squeezed out the excess liquid, and placed them on a basin cover in preparation for drying on the line.

The washing method he used is common in Ghana, where many households rely on handwashing instead of washing machines. Akuapem Poloo has often displayed a hands-on approach to parenting and has previously shared similar videos of her son learning basic household chores.

In the comments section, many Ghanaians applauded her for instilling discipline in the boy and preparing him for the future. Some described him as a potential 'husband material' for learning essential life skills.

Akuapem Poloo praised for teaching son life skills

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

matatageorge said:

"What a good son !!! you are born great, and you have achieved greatness entrusted unto you God richly bless you !! your Uncle Matata George did the same thing."

official_oboisika commented:

"I swear good mother 🔥🔥🙌 Allah bless you gonna live long on eating."

nein.a702 reacted:

"I love the way you are training him. He will grow up to be a very good husband. Not like some mothers who won't teach their children how to even sweep."

sarp_ji_de_real_official said:

"God bless you so much sis for being a great mom to our big boy."

elikemdetailor_ wrote:

That's Africa, mum, for you. They love u small, the next thing is to make you vexed 😂😂😂 this one also helps a lot good mum😍."

maame_ekua.nyamekye said:

"Please please leave us ooo.😂😂😂When you were his age, were you wearing white undies?"

seyiramshika commented:

"That's the way to go 😃, he will survive anywhere especially boarding house and university... He won't feel lost."

amgpaagod_gh reacted:

"Hard Training, Easy Battle Won. Memories Of My Mum."

liqueenda said:

"This is me and my 9 year old son it’s good you are teaching him how to do things for himself."

Michy teaches her son to sell by roadside

Michy in a video she shared on her social media page was joined by her son Majesty as she sold by the roadside.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress taught her son how to interact properly with customers who came to patronise their items.

Michy started her fruit juice business not long ago and it has generated a lot of customers.

