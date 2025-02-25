Fuse ODG, in a viral video of him that surfaced online, looked handsome as he sported a beautiful rasta hairdo

Ghanaians who saw the video were excited to see the musician after a long time and were glad to see him well

Fuse is based in the UK and has not been as active in the Ghanaian music scene, but has dropped music at times

Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG, in a video of him that has surfaced online, showed off a handsome look as he rocked his rasta hairstyle.

The artiste's rasta hairstyle was mixed with brown and black, along with a thick beard that changed his appearance significantly.

Fuse ODG, who became a household name in Ghana thanks to hit songs like Antenna and Million Pound Girl, was previously known for his low-cut hair and clean shave during his peak years in the music scene. His current look is a major change from his former style.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video expressed excitement, noting how long it had been since they last saw him. Many fans and admirers of Fuse were happy to see him looking well and shared their thoughts on his current appearance.

Based in the UK, Fuse ODG has not been as active in the Ghanaian music scene as before. However, he continues to release music occasionally.

Over the years, he has collaborated with international artists such as Sean Paul, Wyclef Jean, Sarkodie and Dawn ODG.

Fuse ODG's new hairstyle stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

v3lx3non said:

"What’s the best way to frequently visit Africa.. where should I be to build a network? You look very good by the way FUSE ODG."

thesame_ivan_2 said:

"Bro, it's been a while since you've been in the spotlight. We really miss you."

yowly said:

"Just listened to your interview with Nick Ferrari... awesome! Keep on fighting, you're on the right path and you will get there 👏🏻 You have a new follower now. You look very handsome too. Love the hairstyle."

dourglasZ_carter said:

"Fuse odg am your biggest fan,am from uganda...love you bro..tina.❤️"

goldenboy wrote:

"People don't appreciate how much fuse influenced African music to be where it is right now."

Musician Asem surfaces in new video

Another musician's new look that stirred reactions on social media was popular Ghanaian rapper Asem, who is now based in the US and has been out of the music spotlight for years now.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician was spotted at a restaurant happily drinking wine and having a meal. He appeared different from his former look but looked handsome regardless.

Before his hiatus, Asem was one of the most prominent rappers in Ghana in the late 2000s and dropped many timeless songs which cemented his place as an all-time great in the music scene.

