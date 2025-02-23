Zionfelix during a ceremony of the unveiling of his 15-unit apartment recognised a close friend who aided him during the genesis of his blogging career

The blogger, who is one of the most successful in the country expressed his gratitude to Raphael by pledging $1000 to him

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians lauded Zionfelix for showing gratitude and also praised Raphael for being kind to Zionfelix

Popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has honoured a longtime friend who played a crucial role in the early days of his career.

During the unveiling of his newly built 15-unit apartment in Kasoa, the blogger took a moment to acknowledge Raphael, a close friend who supported him financially when he was starting out.

Zionfelix disclosed that years ago, Raphael gave him GH¢400 to buy his first laptop, which became the foundation of his blogging career.

He invited Raphael on stage during the ceremony, showering him with praise in front of the gathered audience. As a token of appreciation, Zionfelix pledged $1,000 to his friend. He however emphasised that he was not paying him back for what he did for him but only showing appreciation.

The emotional moment went viral, with many Ghanaians commending Zionfelix for remembering those who contributed to his success. They also lauded Raphael for his generosity.

Zionfelix has come a long way since his humble beginnings. After completing high school, he launched his first blog, zion-felix.blogpost.com.

When it failed to gain traction, he rebranded and established Zionfelix.com, which has since become one of Ghana’s most visited entertainment news platforms.

Over the years, he has expanded his brand to include two YouTube channels, Zionfelix TV and Zionfelix Studio, making him a giant in the digital space.

Ghanaians praise Zionfelix

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

boatengbarbaraafriyie said:

"Some friends are more than family oo… If you Noe, you Noe."

amoateng_kelvin commented:

"Konongo Odumasi SHS boys Former KOSS SRC leaders Zion, Raphael and @portfoliothemc go way back Raphael was my school father at some point. God continue to bless you guys."

mamaquality_gh wrote:

"Grateful people are always thankful 😍 I have liked you more today 😍 you will keep prosper."

nii.kela said:

"A tree is strongest when its roots run deep. always remember those who helped you grow, and don't forget to water those roots with gratitude. God bless you, Zion."

gaiseyeliz900 wrote:

"Congratulations on your remarkable achievement Zionfelix Entertainment News Take a bow."

felicia.donkor.777 said:

"Is always good to appreciate those who help you to the top."

prince_marcus_goldman reacted:

"Brothers from Konongo Odumase..happy to see you guys."

Lil Win moves old friend from kiosk to house

Lil Win won the hearts of Ghanaians when he moved a friend out of a kiosk she was living in into a proper home.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor was not too happy with the state the young lady was living in and decided to help her.

Many Ghanaians praised Lil Win for his kind gesture.

