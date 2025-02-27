The Kardashians cast member, Kim Kardashian, has shared pictures of her daughter, Chicago West's 7th birthday party

The theme for the party was cowboy and all the guests were dressed accordingly to celebrate Chicago

Many people talked about the beautiful decor, while others wished Chicago a happy birthday

American media personality and socialite, Kim Kardashian, threw a beautiful birthday party for her daughter, Chicago West, whom she shares with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian throws a cowboy themed birthday party for her 7-year-old daughter, Chicago West. Image Credit: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Chicago West's birthday party

Chicago, who was born on Jan. 15, 2018, celebrated her 7th birthday in style at Kim's mansion together with her cousins, family members and close friends.

In the caption of the post on Kim's Instagram page, she noted that the memorable pictures were taken at her third child's birthday party.

"Chicago’s 7th cowgirl birthday."

The theme for the occasion was cowboy and the pictures showed guests dressed in all types of lovely cowboy attire.

Her giant layered birthday cake was also cowboy themed. The base of the cake had Timothy and Orchard, and the first layer of cake was designed with a signature cowboy belt.

On the top of the first layered cake was a custom edible pair of pink and white cowboy boots with the number 7 inscribed on it.

A simulation of a horse's stable was made for all the food and gift stands, and they each had cowboy-related names.

Kim, Kanye's ex-wife, was seen hitting a giant pink piñata with a yellow and pink decorated stick amid cheers from party guests.

Reactions to Chicago's birthday party

Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian, and several others thronged to the comment section to talk about the beautiful birthday party Kim threw for her daughter, Chicago.

Below are the heartwarming reactions to the birthday pictures which Kim posted on Instagram on February 25, 2025:

khloekardashian said:

"Yeeeeehaaaawwwww."

nataliehalcro said:

"Cuter bday ever for the sweetest girl! 😍🥰."

kishy_weshy said:

"Kim don’t play about her kids birthday just like I don’t play about mines lol."

miss_dj_loves_jesus said:

"Ever since Chi was a baby, I've thought she is the most beautiful of all."

erindanalichy said:

"Obsessed with this look. You look amazing."

allisonstatter said:

"Gorgeous cowgirls... and boys. 🤠."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh