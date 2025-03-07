American-based Ghanaian DJ and MC, DJ Switch, removed her nose ring after facing backlash with a previous video

She posted a new video on her TikTok account of her dancing to Ghanaian musician Trozo's Brukina (Extended Version)

Many people admired the fact that she looked decent, while others made song requests in the comment section

Talented Ghanaian DJ and MC, DJ Switch, in a new video, did not have on her nose ring after facing heavy backlash in a previous video.

DJ Switch removes nose ring

DJ Switch posted a video on her TikTok account of her without her nose ring, which earlier opened her up for criticism.

In the new video she posted, she flaunted her natural beauty and wore casual outfits while singing and dancing to Ghanaian musician Trozo's viral song, Brukina (Extended Version).

It looked like the weather was cold as the Talented Kids winner wore a winter jacket over her multicoloured top. She kept her look simpler by wearing a pair of green trousers.

DJ Switch rocked her natural afro hair which was messy. This hairdo has of late become her signature look.

The Talented DJ recorded the video outdoors in a space that looked like a garage at her US residence.

Reactions to DJ Switch without nose ring

Some people took to the comment section to gush over DJ Switch's beauty. Many people showered her with compliments.

Some of her fervent fans also made recommendations on what song she should perform next on her TikTok page. One person requested that she perform Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and hip-hop musician Castro De Destroyer's Adonai.

Below are the reactions to DJ Switch's video:

iamtroublesome.kelvin said:

"Is it a crime to complement your beauty 😂👌😍"

usain khada said:

"U too fine now ooo, u for add angel to ur name 😇angel switch🎧 “

giovanni168 said:

"Eii, my celebrity crush♥️♥️🥰."

KOBBY'S DIARY ❤🌹❤ said:

"Slow burr sure, you dance too wow😎😎"

DJ-VALENCY said:

"Can you do Adonai for me?🔥🔥 #switchup!"

Hadassah Bohyeba official said:

"Give it to us our awesome DJ💃💃💃💃🔥🔥🔥."

DJ Switch with her nose piercing

DJ Switch rocks fashionable outfits

DJ Switch flaunts jockey skills

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian jockey DJ Switch, now based in the U.S., received backlash after sharing a video showcasing her DJ skills on social media.

In the clip, she praised herself for crafting an enjoyable music mix, visibly enjoying the moment as she danced along.

However, many viewers were unimpressed, flooding the comments section with criticism and advice on improving her craft.

