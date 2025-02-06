American-based Ghanaian DJ caused a stir on social media when she dropped pictures on her Instagram page showing off her bare belly

In the pictures, she wore a pair of yellow shorts and a tube which she matched with a blue blazer

Many people admired how beautiful she looked, while others criticised her choice of outfit

Talented Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch caused a stir on social media when she posted pictures on social media showing off her fine skin.

DJ Switch rocks a tube, shorts and a coat in new pictures. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch shows skin

DJ Switch took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures with her over one million followers on the social media platform.

In the caption, she noted that it had been a while since she posted on her page and that she told her loyal fans that she had missed all more than they knew.

"It’s been a while, but I’ve missed you All more than you know💙💛."

In the outfit she wore in the pictures, DJ Switch was clad in blue and yellow. She wore a yellow tube which showed off her belly and she covered up with a blue blazer.

For the bottoms, she wore a pair of yellow shorts that flaunted her fine legs. She kept her short natural and kinky hair which was neatly styled.

The 2017 Talented Kids winner accessorised her look by wearing beads around her wrists and a silver chain with the map of Africa as the emblem.

Reactions to DJ Switch's pictures

DJ Switch's beauty in the pictures caught the attention of many of her fervent followers on Instagram who complimented her in the comments.

Others also talked about her showing off her bare belly in a tube and a blazer, as they hinted that it was unexpected since she was always decently dressed.

Below are the reactions of social media users to DJ Switch's Instagram post:

captainstormy3 said:

"You're growing taller 😍."

esin.nam said:

"Eii switch like joke like play you age is telling me am becoming old ooo😂😂😂😂😂yesterday switch ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

merquryquaye said:

"Big girl! Turn Up 🔥."

iamelforsons said:

"You look nice."

voic.es001 said:

"What I have ever prayed for 👏."

godwinabideennsoh said:

"Always looking stunning 😍."

baba_koomi said:

"She is always beautiful ❤️."

kobby_phlakes_ghz said:

"SWITCHING UP THEENERGIES 4 LYF😍😍😍."

director_black_morgana_max_doe said:

"So beautiful and awesome woman😍😍❤️😍❤️❤️😍."

Ghanaians trash DJ Switch's DJ skills

YEN.com.gh reported that American-based Ghanaian DJ Switch faced online backlash when she posted a video flaunting her DJ skills.

In the caption, she applauded herself for putting together an enjoyable music mix which she partied hard to in the video.

Unfortunately, Ghanaians and her fervent fans were unimpressed with her DJ skills which she displayed in the video as they advised her in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh