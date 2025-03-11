Regina Daniels faces scrutiny from fashion critics after posting a video unboxing what she claimed was a $30,000 Rolex wristwatch

An Instagram critic questioned the timepiece's legitimacy, pointing to several inconsistencies with authentic Rolex products

The billionaire wife's watch has sparked widespread reaction among fans and followers as the authentication controversy gains traction

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A social media fashion critic has publicly challenged the authenticity of Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' recently acquired Rolex wristwatch.

A few days ago, the Nollywood actress released a video in which she unboxed a Rolex watch she had just got.

The caption to the Instagram video suggested that Regina Daniels had purchased the timepiece for $30,000.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels stands accused for flaunting a fake Rolex. Photo source: @regina.daniels, @t20luxury

Source: Instagram

However, a fashion critic known on Instagram as @T20luxury has called out the actress, describing her Rolex as not authentic.

In a post on the image-sharing app, the critic who specialises in luxury watch authentication, among other things, shared a detailed analysis claiming that the watch displayed by the billionaire politician's wife shows several inconsistencies with genuine Rolex timepieces.

According to the watch expert, the primary issues with Regina Daniels' timepiece include packaging inconsistencies and missing features.

"This Rolex Date Just Two-Tone you unboxed in this video is a vintage model, so it's not the most recent version; hence, it shouldn't come with the modern Rolex box but instead an older version box," the critic explained.

The analysis further highlighted specific technical discrepancies:

"The picture is not too clear to confirm the authenticity of the dial, but one thing is conspicuous and that's the missing date lens."

Additional concerns were raised about the packaging quality, with the critic stating that:

"The box is fake because the color of the internal lining is too imprecise and the external material and colors are off."

The assessment concluded that "the crown gold colour is shinier than what the original should look like."

See the critic's post below

Reactions to Regina Daniels' Rolex being fake

The fashion critic's suggestion that Regina Daniels’ Rolex wristwatch is not authentic quickly became a trending topic on social media after the post went viral. While some were amused by the verdict, others taunted the billionaire’s wife for allegedly wearing fake. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

investor_ksv said:

"I have been a collector of Rolex for so many years now,t20 is correct,it’s a vintage but the box is not for that watch."

omono123r said:

"I don’t know why people go dey pose with fake Rolex watches 😁😁😁just get Movado😁😁if you most show off."

hennyclarks said:

"When I saw that box Iimmediately said TURKEY lol…The face of the watch said it all."

Beauty_uyanwune said:

“Me that is not even married to a billionaire can’t even wear fake watch 🤣🤣🤣🤣 like I wear original swatch, fine girl like this come marry old man wey get money come dey wear fake join no sis don’t do such if you want to marry ancestors marry and wear everything only original @regina.daniels or na audio billionaire, IGBO MEN ARE STILL THE TEA NOT DELTA IGBO REAL IGBO TRIBES.”

airhiz0007 said:

"It takes those who know to know; stop getting upset in comment section if you can’t keep up with these names."

badperson__231 said:

"I think it's great that people are speaking out against fake items. On the other hand, considering her wealth and the security detail she has, I'm sure she can handle the backlash."

kingozie said:

"Na this man go make naija celebrities to start to Dey patronise made in Nigeria designers 😂😂😂😂."

bukasvlog_ said:

"This movement is exciting @t20luxury 😂😃pressing peoples neck with Fake and we Dey chop am based on say them be celebrity “”calling them out respectfully 🙌😂."

Ned Nwoko's wife, Regina Daniels, excitedly shows off her $30,000 Rolex amid rumours about marriage. Photo source: @princenednwoko, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels and Nwoko's wedding video resurfaces

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a throwback video from Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's traditional wedding in 2019 had resurfaced on social media.

The video showed the actress as a young and innocent-looking lady, standing beside a seated Nwoko, who was positioned next to the actress's mom, Rita Daniels.

Social media users who observed a massive transformation in the actress shared their thoughts on the old video compared to Regina’s current rich lifestyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh