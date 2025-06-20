Lionel Messi has opened up about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, saying he's not his friend

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a central topic in the football world for many years

The two football superstars have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them

Lionel Messi has spoken candidly about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, describing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as “normal” while clarifying they are “not friends.”

The Argentine phenom explained that there is no tension or rivalry between them, only that their lives and careers seldom overlap, making regular contact unlikely.

Lionel Messi has lifted the lid on his relationship with “normal” Cristiano Ronaldo. Photos: Alex Grimm/@AlbicelesteTalk.

Source: Getty Images

Messi vs Ronaldo: Football’s eternal debate lives on

Despite dominating world football for nearly two decades, the debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continues to stir fierce opinions.

Their time together in Spain, with Messi at Barcelona and Ronaldo at Real Madrid, intensified the rivalry as both legends battled across countless El Clasico showdowns.

Together, they redefined goalscoring, racking up over 1,500 goals and countless accolades, yet the debate over who is greater still rages on.

Could Messi and Ronaldo play together?

Ronaldo is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, while Messi is lighting up Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.

There have long been hopes of seeing the two legends unite before they retire, but for now, that dream remains out of reach for their global following.

Messi had a chance to feature in the same tournament as Ronaldo this summer, with Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup, but the Portuguese star reportedly turned down offers from clubs involved in the competition hosted in the U.S.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi chat before taking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017. Photo: Ben Stansall.

Source: Getty Images

What Messi said about relationship with Ronaldo

Messi has now explained his relationship with a fellow GOAT, telling DSports:

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he’s had and continues to have, because he’s still competing at the highest level.

"The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect."

Ronaldo told Messi wins GOAT debate

Ronaldo has been given a clear reason Messi dominates the GOAT debate, with Angel Di Maria declaring what sets the Argentine icon apart as "the best."

Di Maria, one of the few players to have shared the pitch with both legends, brings unique insight to the discussion.

In an interview with Juan Pablo Varsky on Clank, Di Maria said:

“I’ve always said the same thing - they are the two best in history. But it’s obvious that the best, by far, is Leo. It’s not just because of the eight Ballon d’Or awards he’s won, but because of everything else. Cristiano is about work, work and work. But Messi, he’s pure talent, a gift from God. He doesn’t need to do anything extra to be the best.”

Haaland, other stars pick Ronaldo as GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several players shared their opinions on the ongoing GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League.

The two legendary figures have long dominated the competition with remarkable goals and decisive performances.

Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Florian Wirtz all expressed their support for Ronaldo as the greatest of all time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh