Award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty has recounted her experience of getting composite veneers

In a TikTok Live session, she answered questions from her fans and her friends who were with her in a store

Many people in the comments section talked about Empress Gifty's bright smile after getting her teeth done

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Empress Gifty spoke about the cost of her composite veneers, the experience of undergoing the procedure, and how she felt after.

Empress Gifty flaunts her new teeth in a viral social media post. Image Credit: @empress_gifty

Empress Gifty flaunts her new teeth

During one of her TikTok Live sessions where she was interacting with her fans, Empress Gifty answered burning questions from her fans about her new polished white teeth.

In the video, she noted that the procedure cost her about $1,200, which is GH¢18,597.09 per the exchange rate as of March 12, 2025.

Speaking about the composite veneer procedure, Empress Gifty said that it was pain-free. She noted that she even slept during the process.

"The composite veneers are fixed up to where your teeth show when your smile ends. You can eat, chew and do everything. It is very comfortable. When they are doing it, it is not painful," she said.

The Watch Me crooner noted that the procedure took about three hours and no injection to make her fall asleep was administered to her.

Sharing her experience, the gazetted Empress Gifty said that she laid on her back throughout the process and did not sit until she was done.

"I even fell asleep. The only thing I heard when I woke up was 'open your mouth'," she said.

Reactions to Empress Gifty's new teeth

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Empress Gifty looked with her new set of composite veneers.

Ghanaians noted that the sensational gospel singer's smile had become brighter and her teeth had become whiter after the procedure.

Others also noted that the price she paid to get them was relatively cheap as they shared the quoted amount for work they had done.

Below are the diverse reactions of social media users to the video of Empress Gifty speaking about her teeth and the entire process:

D.. said:

"That’s very cheap I had mine for £3500."

Sandyporsh said:

"She looks good though 🥰."

Emeliakuta said:

"You look beautiful don’t mind anybody."

Rebecca Serwaa said:

"Money is sweet 🥰🥰 Empress please I need only 1000cedis please.

Maa Papabi said:

"Its so cheap in Gh... Its almost $5000 here."

EVANS TWUM JNR. said:

"Nobody is talking about the Fanti language.... Beautiful language."

Below is the before and after pics of Empress Gifty getting her composite veneers:

Empress Gifty speaks about her new teeth. Image Credit: @empress_gifty

