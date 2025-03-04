Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa got many people wondering whether she was carrying her second child or whether it was an old video of when she carried her first

In the video, she tried on different clothes she ordered from Shein, and she spoke about her beauty school called Glam Room

Many people loved her outfit choices, while others talked about her looking beautiful in her baby bump

Famous Ghanaian influencer Asantewaa flaunted her heavily pregnant belly in a video of her trying different clothes she ordered from Shein, an international clothing brand for females.

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump

Asantewaa took to her Instagram account to share a lovely video of herself trying different outfits she ordered from Shein.

She danced while showing off the different outfits. Some of the outfits were jumpsuits, a pair of shorts and a top among other things.

The famous TikToker recorded the exciting video in the comfort of her home in a space without furniture.

She looked beautiful in her neatly braided hair and she showed off her natural look as she wore no makeup.

While recording the audio to the video she was enjoying a delicious meal. In the audio, Asantewaa spoke about her wig-making and beauty school known as Glam Room.

She shared details about the next enrollment and the benefits people would gain from the class, with the main reason being a focus on the high unemployment rate in the country.

Reactions to Asantewaa's baby bump video

In the comment section of the Instagram post, many people wondered whether it was Asantewaa's second child.

Others also wondered whether it was an old video of the time when she was carrying her first child whom she refers to as Mystery.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users on the video of Asantewaa rocking a baby bump:

chary_brave said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Asantewaa can make pregnancy feel so easy."

_am.okayyy said:

"They all look good you !😍."

littleangel20242 said:

"Mummy ❤️baby No 2 anaa 😂."

nanaakuanyarkorichel said:

"Wow….they’re all beautiful 🤩 and look good on you."

shantelloventhing said:

"God abeg Naa so I wan make my pregnancy give me big bum bum and fine body because I’m loving what I’m seeing 😍😍."

officialldelta said:

"YOU LOOK TOO GOOD MY LOVE!❤️❤️❤️."

Asantewaa slays in photos. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa tries thrift clothes

YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Asantewaa and her influencer bestie, Hagar Brobbey, went thrift shopping at Kantamanto Market.

The duo picked out clothes for their babies and themselves, purchasing various items, including shoes and baby formula.

Many admired their authenticity, sharing their own fascinating experiences at Kantamanto in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh