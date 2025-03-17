Akuapem Poloo is anticipating her second child and has shared photos of her huge baby bump, indicating that she is several months pregnant

In the photos, she was dressed in all-white, standing with her son Mohammed Yakubu, who was promoted to the position of big brother

In the comments section of her post on Instagram, many of Akuapem Poloo's fans congratulated the actress and social media personality

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Akuapem Poloo is expecting her second child.

She announced her pregnancy by sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram, showing that she was several months along.

Akuapem Poloo flaunts her pregnancy as she prepares to become a mother of two. Photo source: akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Akuapem Poloo wore an all-white outfit and stood beside her first son, Mohammed Mudasir Yakubu, also known as Chief. The boy appeared happy to take on the role of a big brother.

Many fans and followers congratulated her in the comment section, expressing their excitement. However, she did not reveal details about the father of her unborn child, leaving many wondering who he is.

Akuapem Poloo has been a single mother for years, raising her son without much public knowledge about his father.

In 2021, Rashid Yakubu was identified as the father of her first child. He made his first public appearance in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, where he spoke about his past relationship with the actress.

According to Rashid, he met Akuapem Poloo in 2010 at Epos, a popular pub in Osu, Accra. They dated for about three years before she gave birth to their son in 2013. Rashid, a musician, remained out of the spotlight while Akuapem Poloo took full responsibility for their child.

Akuapem Poloo and her son Yakubu. Photo source: akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians congratulate Akuapem Poloo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mavlizash said:

"Beautiful 😍 👏🔥. Congratulations 🎉 my love 😍…Unto us a child is born."

portuphyjosephine commented:

"My madam, you chop, honey saaa see what it has caused you 😂. Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 baby is."

nanah_ajoah commented:

"Congratulations love 😍May God give you strength to take care of yourself and the little ones he has given yo."

abenamodel wrote:

"Please when should we start bringing diapers."

gloriaosarfo said:

"Congratulations, Rozzy🎊💝🎊 God is good."

slimhaircutgh commented:

"Congratulations 🎉🎈🎊🍾 my love the Good Lord be with you and guide on this beautiful journey I love you 💕😘❤️ Poloo."

cee4real said:

"Massive congratulations, sweetheart. looking spectacular and proud. May the Lord continue to guide you through."

yaaportia52 said:

"Awwwwn beautiful poloo congratulations ❤️❤️Glory be to God."

realnattyryme commented:

"Awww 🥰 This is beautiful @akuapem_poloo You deserve every blessing strongest Woman👑❤️. May heavens and our ancestors protect you."

2020_queen1 said:

"Congratulations indeed. in his own life, he makes everything beautiful, so happy for you."

