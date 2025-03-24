Reverend Obofour's Trassaco mansion went viral after a man who visited the grand edifice recorded the plush environment

The video showed the towering white structure and the size that made it look like a castle, impressing many social media users

Ghanaians who saw the video were amazed by the opulence on display and hoped to achieve the same level of wealth as Obofour

A video of Reverend Obofour’s Trassaco mansion has gone viral, showing his luxurious home and a fleet of expensive cars.

Reverend Obofour's mansion and fleet of vehicles goes viral. Photo source: original.asiwomu

Source: Instagram

The footage, recorded by a visitor, captured the towering all-white structure, which looked like a castle due to its size. Many social media users were impressed by the display of wealth and hoped to achieve similar success.

Obofour’s mansion first gained attention in 2019. He has always claimed that no pastor in Ghana can match his wealth, insisting that his riches come from business ventures, not his church.

Obofour has always had a taste for luxury and aside from large real estate projects, he also owns a lot of expensive cars. He has been documented to own a Bentley, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, two Rolls-Royces, a Toyota Land Cruiser, and a Range Rover.

In 2019, he gifted over 15 cars to church members during the naming ceremony of his son, Obofour Junior.

At his mother’s 60th birthday celebration in April 2019, he also gifted her a house, money, and a car. He has also given vehicles to gospel musician Brother Sammy and Kumawood stars Christiana Awuni and Akyere Bruwaa.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Reverend Obofour's wealth. Aside from the Trassaco mansion, he is reported to own other sizeable homes.

Reverend Obofour is a renowned Ghanaian pastor. Image source: reverendobofourofficial

Source: UGC

Reverend Obofour's mansion sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users after seeing footage of Rev Obofour's mansion.

jadoo said:

"Asked Florence Obinim. Eiiiii hmmmmmm offering time please."

Joseph Asiedu wrote:

"Eiii ebinom ɛ enyoy ooo ɛna yɛnso yɛbreɛ, Ewurade nti ɛbɛyeyie ni anaa."

precious Senam said:

"Don't be worried, just believe in your God and everything will be fine."

user1601270195879 commented:

"I tap into that grace to do More thank God for your life Man of God."

kwasi Wusu said:

"Not even the richest person in his church has this mansion."

adofoasa488 commented:

"Hmm Ewiase some of us came to follow some people. I owe 3 people and I can't find happiness and sleep.😭"

Director_Raheem said:

"Since he own that church and any1 in it. He is the richest person in the church."

Abu Trica starts building mansion in Accra

In related coverage, Abu Trica's mansion that is underway in the capital city of Accra also sparked reactions from social media users.

The Swedru millionaire is gearing up to add to his real estate collection and the video showed the building gradually coming together.

YEN.com.gh reported that the mansion which had not yet been completed looked impressive even before the building is complete.

