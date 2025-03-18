Abu Trica in a video he first shared on his Snapchat page, flaunted a massive building project he was putting up in Accra

The video showed the building taking shape with heavy construction work taking place while the Swedru businessman looked on

Abu Trica's wealth seems to be growing by the minute and has made a number of luxury acquisitions in recent months

Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica has caught the attention of netizens with a massive building project in Accra.

In a video first shared on his Snapchat page, he showcased the ongoing construction, with heavy machinery and workers actively shaping the structure. The ambitious project signals yet another major investment by the wealthy entrepreneur.

Abu Trica’s fortune appears to be growing rapidly, as he has made several luxury acquisitions in recent months. He already owns a plush mansion in Swedru, considered one of the largest homes in the town.

The property boasts a stunning landscape, a spacious swimming pool, and high-end interior décor. The white POP ceilings are fitted with luxury lighting, complementing the sleek white walls. The mansion has become a symbol of his success, with many of his fans referencing it when hailing him as one of the richest youths in the country.

Beyond real estate, Abu Trica also has a love for luxury vehicles. Recently, he added a brand-new 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG to his growing collection.

The high-end SUV, which has a powerful engine and sleek design, was cleared from the Tema Port on March 15, 2025. Viral videos captured the moment the vehicle was carefully driven out of a container, with bystanders taking videos of the beautiful ride.

After clearing the car, Abu Trica personally test-drove it around the premises to ensure everything was in perfect condition.

Ghanaians hail Abu Trica's wealth

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Osiris Animah commented:

"I just wanted to say keep it up, you're doing amazing, and I love the confidence, it's so inspiring to see someone who knows their worth and isn't afraid to show it, keep shining."

Mumunishafiu ZologyArt said:

"Meanwhile, wetin man go eat kuraa bi hard to afford herrr life Congratulations."

Black Jee wrote:

"Everyone is talking about the source of his wealth, when he use to sell nkaticake did you question his source of poverty?"

Bobby Mayor commented:

"You people are just pressuring youth with these material things.. Making youth look like dey no dey hustle.. Vanity upon vanity.. A real gee who makes legit money doesn't do show off."

Akon Good said:

"God bless u more 🙏AG we are proud of you More is on the way coming."

Jackie Appiah's son flaunts Rolex watch

The son of Jackie Appiah, Damien Agyemang has also turned social media upside down by flaunting an expensive watch.

YEN.com.gh reported that the watch he displayed was a Rolex Sky-Dweller which cost a lot of money.

Damien, just like Abu Trica often displays his assets on social media.

