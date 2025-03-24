Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz was present at Ghanaian millionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party

In a video, the respected musician was fashionably dressed in a yellow long-sleeve shirt and jeans as he passed beside the millionaire

The birthday party was star-studded with many respected personalities across Africa in attendance

Popular Tanzanian music icon Diamond Platnumz was among the high-profile guests who attended Ghanaian millionaire Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s grand 40th birthday celebration on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

The lavish event, held at the Black Star Square, brought together some of Africa’s most respected personalities from business, entertainment, and politics.

A video from the event captured Diamond Platnumz making an appearance in a yellow long-sleeve shirt and jeans as he celebrated with the businessman.

Prior to the event, Diamond Platnumz took to social media to announce his trip to Ghana, sharing footage of himself stepping out of a Rolls-Royce before boarding a private jet owned by Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

Quaye, who recently made headlines for acquiring a private jet and a Bugatti Chiron, ensured his birthday celebration matched his extravagant lifestyle. His guest list featured an impressive mix of heads of state, top executives, and entertainment icons from across the continent.

Ghanaian business moguls Ibrahim Mahama, Osei Kwame Despite, and Ofori Sarpong, were among the dignitaries present. Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, also graced the occasion.

On the entertainment front, the event saw performances and appearances from some of Africa’s biggest stars. Nigerian icons Davido, Rita Dominic, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Toke Makinwa made their presence felt, while Ghanaian music heavyweights Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and KiDi added to the spectacle.

Diamond Platnumz dazzles at Richard Quaye's party

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

quekunitt said:

"Africans!! Let's go!! I like the love!! That's ALL we need!!! We are not competing against each other!! Your success is our success!!!❤️❤️"

sogafisco commented:

"Today’s own is the real family & friends💜🔥🔥🔥. Yesterday's own was for everyone."

special_force_empaire said:

"Nothing anyone can tell me , This man did this birthday so he will be known all over Africa, a New billionaire."

ladytalaa said:

"Impressive! You truly deserve more than just this celebration. I really admire people who spend their own money to celebrate their hard work! By now, next of king heart is beating!"

alewaceci wrote:

"I was expecting him to come in on a helicopter, parachute, elephant, horse or something, lol. He's looking sharp mmom."

justlover4 said:

"Just one man pulling all this people under one umbrella ☂️ that’s huge ❤️I see nothing but Greatness 👏may God see us too."

Van Vicker, wife attend Richard Quaye's party

Van Vicker and his wife were also invited to the star-studded party and graced the occasion in fashionable outfits.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor rocked an impressive white outfit while his wife went for a black ensemble.

Many people were happy to see them at the birthday celebration.

