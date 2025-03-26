Efia Odo blasted a fan who requested the return of social media influencers Gisela and Ama Burland on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast

The actress shared a snippet of the upcoming episode of the new season of the podcast, and the fan was not too enthused about the new season, which has a new set of co hosts

The new season of the podcast ditched Ama Burland and Gisela, who became fan favourites after the previous season ended, with Adjoa Tasha and Rose Owusu Konadu replacing them

Ghanaian actress and media personality Efia Odo has responded to a fan who questioned the absence of Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah from the new season of Rants, Bants and Confessions.

Efia Odo blasts a fan on social media.

The Glitch Africa podcast recently returned with new co-hosts, Adjoa Tasha and Rose Owusu Konadu, replacing Ama and Gisela, who were fan favorites in the previous season.

Some fans were not happy with the change, with one fan commenting on Efia Odo’s post promoting the second episode for the new season.

In response, she told the fans they could follow the former hosts on their personal pages if they missed them. The new episode of the podcast has actor Tonardo as the latest guest on the show. In the snippet, Tonadro

The first season of Rants, Bants and Confessions gained popularity with Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah leading discussions on trending topics. Their chemistry and the unfiltered nature of their conversations helped the podcast gain a large audience.

The earlier season of the podcast featured celebrity guests like Medikal, Shatta Wale, and Camidoh, adding to its appeal.

The decision to change the lineup became a big topic on social media when the new lineup was first announced, with many wondering why Ama and Gisela were replaced.

Neither Glitch Africa nor the former co-hosts have explained the reason for the change. However, both Ama and Gisela have moved on to other projects. Ama Burland is now the host of Chef It Up, a cooking show on 3Music TV, while Gisela has been focusing on her brand and content creation.

Efia Odo, the famous social media sensation.

New episode of Glitch Africa's podcast stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

empressna2 said:

"Naaahhhh, we need an explanation of why we’re not getting the other agents back!"

realchairman asked:

"What happened to the other girls?"

smalllz10 said:

"Hard conversation that must be had!!!!"

yisrael3030 said:

"The show just started; this is only a trailer... Can't you wait for the whole thing to air? I feel sorry for you; your mentality is weird."

eugene_mint commented:

"I agree with you, those two ladies make it boring."

Efia Odo laments data prices

Efia Odo recently took to social media to lament the price of data in Ghana and how she spends excessively on data.

She mentioned that the data runs out quickly despite the outrageous price point and expressed frustration regarding this.

YEN.com.gh reported that many people also expressed their discontent with data prices.

