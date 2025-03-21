Famous Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo took to social media to express her frustrations towards telecommunication giant, MTN

She raised concerns about her data running out quickly and having to spend GH¢350 biweekly

Many Ghanaians also expressed their frustrations about sending so much money on MTN data

Actress and model, Efia Odo, was not happy with how much money she was spending on MTN data packages and quickly her data ran out every two weeks.

Efia Odo blasts MTN

Efia Odo on her X account, complained about how her data would run out quickly and she wondered where all her data went,

In expressing her displeasure on social media, the star actress noted that she spent GH¢350 every two weeks on MTN data, hinting that it was not normal for such occurrences to happen.

"MTN MTN MTN, I wonder where all my data goes? Spending 350 on data biweekly is not normal."

Efia Odo explained that the reason why she believed she should not be running out of data was because she did not spend a lot of time on the internet.

She was disappointed about the situation and in the concluding parts of her message to the telecommunication giant, she said that it was tragic.

"I’ve reduced the amount of time I spend on the internet yet still my data finished before my eyes. This Is tragic!"

Reactions to Efia Odo calling out MTN

The comment section was filled with Ghanaians complaining about MTN's data packages running out too quickly and in a short period.

Others also made suggestions to Efia Odo on how to manage her data usage, others also made suggestions about data packages she could benefit from.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Efia Odo calling out MTN:

@IdanBarnes said:

"Just in one week, my 45gig is gone. Aden?"

@ThoughtPillow said:

"Before you buy your next data bundle, clear your data stats counter at (Setting - Cellular/Mobile - scroll down to the end you’ll see it there) Then buy the data. You’ll be able to track your usage. When it finishes, your data counter should show 90gb if you bought 90gb."

@0panaa_1 said:

"I bought 350 bundle yesterday after watching your YouTube Podcast all the bundle fini yesterday naa,send me 500 to buy some wai."

@RodneyAhenkan_ said:

"It’s getting out of hand. I never spent this much on Data when I was in Australia. Mad crazy now."

@KSnetne said:

"The real mystery of our time: where does MTN data vanish to? Even when you breathe near your phone, somehow 1GB is gone. At this rate, we need forensic investigators to track our missing bundles."

Efia Odo dances to Agradaa's song

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and socialite Efia Odo entertained church members with her energetic dance moves during a visit to Nana Agradaa’s church, where she sought to apologise for past remarks.

In a trending video, the former priestess-turned-evangelist composed a song in Efia’s honour as she danced enthusiastically in front of the congregation. Agradaa also showered her with compliments, praising her beauty and lively spirit.

The video sparked mixed reactions online. While some found humour in the moment, others commended Efia for displaying humility and maturity in seeking reconciliation.

