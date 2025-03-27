Annie Macaulay, the ex-wife of legendary Nigerian singer 2Face, has made a return to social media after a long hiatus from the digital world

Nigerian actress and ex-wife of Nigerian music star Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia, Annie Macaulay, has returned to social media after months of absence.

Her disappearance followed her highly publicised divorce, which led to intense scrutiny and emotional challenges.

Taking a bold move, Annie deleted all her Instagram posts, signaling a fresh start. The decision was supported by her admirers, who welcomed her back to social media.

2Face astounded fans when he announced his separation from Annie in a now-deleted social media post.

He stated that they had been apart for some time and had officially filed for divorce. While he emphasised that his personal life was private, he said he wanted to share his truth with the public.

Annie and 2Face’s relationship began in 1999 when they were close friends. Their love story gained attention in 2004 when Annie appeared in the African Queen music video. The couple married in 2012 and had a daughter, Isabella. Their marriage lasted 13 years before ending in divorce.

After the separation, 2Face was linked to Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru. Speculation grew as they were seen together multiple times. The singer later confirmed the relationship, expressing his love for Osawaru and his intention to marry her.

In response to criticism, 2Face defended Osawaru, stating that she had no involvement in his divorce.

He described her as a brilliant and independent woman and dismissed claims that she was a home-wrecker. The drama brought Annie significant distress, leading to her disappearance from social media.

Annie Macaulay's return to social media excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

precy_david commented:

"You have every right to start afresh! Reset! Restart! Refocus! You can Annie! God is your strength."

katstjohnitsme said:

"Come thru, Annie shake back girl. Come harder and more clear-minded than ever before."

chef_ivyjones1 commented:

"A new beginning, a fresh start… The lord is your strength, darling."

hardeh0104 reacted:

"I’m starting to see a new her. Welcome back @annieidibia1, and may God perfect all that concerns you."

chimgozirim333 wrote:

"7.9m followers, wow marrying 2face was her biggest achievement in this life. If not for 2baba, she for dey manage like 23 followers 2face was the biggest thing that ever happened to her and she should pls remain grateful to him, regardless."

