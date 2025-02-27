Black Sherif and KiDi performed at the 2025 Trace Awards on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in Zanzibar

In a video, the two musicians performed their Lomo Lomo collab but the crowd failed to show any enthusiasm

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians were surprised by the reception the duo got, given their big reputations

Award-winning Ghanaian musicians Black Sherif and KiDi received a poor reception from a large crowd during their performance at the 2025 Trace Awards.

The second edition of the high-profile music award scheme was held on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at the Mora Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Ghana's Black Sherif and singer KiDi were among a host of prominent African artists who mounted the stage to perform in front of a large crowd at the star-studded event.

In a video shared on X by media personality Olele Salvador, who attended the 2025 Trace Awards, Black Sherif and KiDi were spotted performing their 2024 smash hit, Lomo Lomo, with a live band.

However, the two musicians did not receive the reception they had been accustomed to in Ghana and some parts of the world. The crowd at the awards event was not enthusiastic about jamming to their song.

Instead of cheering the two Ghanaian musicians who were putting in a great effort to deliver an energetic performance, the crowd appeared unfamiliar with both the song and the artists.

Only a few people from the large crowd recorded them with their smartphone cameras

They showed no excitement or interest in dancing to the song, which topped high-profile music charts and generated a lot of buzz in Ghana, Nigeria and other foreign countries worldwide.

Black Sherif received the same reception later in the show as he performed his recently released So It Goes collaboration with Nigerian music superstar Fireboy DML.

The video surprised many Ghanaians, who were puzzled by the crowd's reaction. Black Sherif and KiDi are widely known and celebrated in the country and on the international music stage.

Both musicians have performed and earned international recognition at big music award events held across Africa like the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the Headies since emerging as bonafide stars in the Ghanaian music industry.

However, their performance at the 2025 Trace Awards showed that the two artists may not yet be as widely recognised in international markets.

Below is the video of Black Sherif and KiDi's performance at the 2025 Trace Awards:

Black Sherif and KiDi's performance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users below:

icookmedicine commented:

"Ghana’s music industry is on life support."

EdemBidencole said:

"Challey we no go fit reach der bro. Let’s make our economy great and forget the Music and Football thing."

De_favoured1 commented:

"Are they performing to animals?"

bulletmzed said:

"This is why Chris Brown doesn’t want to come to East or West Africa lol."

KiDi and Black Sherif play table tennis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi and Black Sherif played table tennis at a beach resort after arriving in Zanzibar.

In a video, the two musicians beamed with excitement as they had a friendly contest to determine the best table tennis player.

KiDi and Black Sheriff were later spotted having fun by the seashore and admiring the beautiful view of their hotel resort.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

