Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has captivated her fans with her stylish outfit

The host of the Onua Showtime programme wore a custom-made one-piece ensemble and a glamorous hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's flawless look and matching high heels on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has mesmerised fashion lovers with her new look on the Onua Showtime program.

The extraordinary host with exceptional acting skills wore a custom-made outfit as she hosted celebrities and rising stars on her show.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a stylish jumpsuit on the Onua Showtime programme. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown wore a one-hand lace and brocade jumpsuit that showed off her smooth skin while highlighting her voluptuous figure.

The style icon looked terrific in a frontal lace side-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes and bold red lipstick that made her look younger than her age.

Baby Maxin's gorgeous mother accessorised her look with handmade beaded earrings and a silver wristwatch. fashionable ring and posed like a supermodel for the photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown, known for her always rocking elegant designer shoes, did not disappoint her fans.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks glittering jumpsuit

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has turned heads with her stylish jumpsuit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Laurenhautecouture stated:

"So satisfying! Absolutely Gorgeous @iamamamcbrown ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

iamelikplimoath stated:

Always beautiful 😍

Gistsonline stated:

"Her Excellency ❤❤❤."

Edward_saah stated:

"One and Only 🙌."

Albyablord stated:

"Ama. Papabi 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

glory_me_akosuah stated:

"My love ❤️❤️❤️."

cookieteegh stated:

"BRIMM 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

brainy9988 stated:

"Empress baako p3 ❤️."

lawstiki stated:

"Her excellency 🔥."

she_loves_john_dramanimahama stated:

"Her excellency."

Check out the photos below:

McBrown looks regal in a green outfit

Ghanaian style icon Nana Ama McBrown exuded confidence when she wore a classy green outfit to host the Onua Showtime entertainment program on Onua TV.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her small waist in the short-sleeved kente ensemble that made her look like a bride.

She opted for a short bob hairstyle and heavy makeup to place much emphasis on her stylish ensemble to promote the talented fashion designer.

The eloquent media personality completed her look with pointed green mules with embellishments as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh