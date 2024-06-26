Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has gone viral after a video of his wedding cake surfaced online

The celebrity couple hired the best baker and cake sculptor to design their giant wedding cake

Some social media users have commented on Davido and Chioma's well-decorated cake with attention to details

Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has caused a stir after hiring two well-built security personnel to guard his wedding cake.

Davido and Chioma's beautiful wedding cake. Photo credit: @teamchivido.

Source: Instagram

In a viral post by Instagram user Teamchivo, a man in a tailored-to-fit suit was seen guarding the wedding cake as other wedding guests were having fun at the luxurious wedding.

The 5-tier wedding cake has unique details, including two white doves that symbolise hope, honesty, purity, and peace.

Watch the video below:

A closer look at Davido and Chioma's luxurious wedding cake

Some social media users have applauded Davido and Chioma for showing class and opulence at their wedding as they showcased a giant wedding cake.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on a video of Davido and Chioma's wedding cake

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lil_baby_officially stated:

Nor be small trillions go down for this wedding

sunshinesunshine559 stated:

The dove is everything ❤️

realnor_nor stated:

We don’t all you FC fans

lily_gozzy stated:

The white dove (bird )signifies new beginnings, peace, fidelity, love, luck and prosperity.

s.a.n.d.r.a_u.n.u.s.u.a.l stated:

50 billion cake don’t play

Omalichacustomcakes stated:

So beautiful

hetunu_fortune stated:

Fc fans o le relate

officalsugar58 stated:

It’s the doves for me . If you know you know

ifeyinwa_mgbekulu stated:

Our Magnificent wedding cake is on

sparkle_fressh stated:

Handler I go give you fresh juice you hear? Just tell me how many bottles you want. You be guy

khen._dra stated:

Peep the two love birds on the cake.. awwwn

