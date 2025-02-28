It was a heartwarming moment when Nana Ama McBrown ran into Funny Face at a recent event in Accra

The comedian hugged the film star after his disrespectful comments throwing her name in disrepute

A video of them locked in a graceful conversation has gained significant traction from social media users

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face publicly encountered Nana Ama McBrown for the first time after his infamous insult-riddled meltdown episode last year.

Funny Face reconnects with Nana Ama McBrown after their rift amid his mental health issues. Photo source: @IamNanaAmaMcBrown, FunnyFace

Source: Instagram

The episode was the embattled comedian's worst yet. On several occasions, he took to social media to insult colleagues and burn the bridges he has built with many celebrities including Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor.

In a video recorded last year, Funny Face mocked Nana Ama McBrown's accident which affected her right arm and hurled unprintable words at her.

The comedian appears to have turned over a new leaf this year thanks to the efforts of Kwaku Manu and a spiritual breakthrough he had on New Year's Eve.

While things seem to be back to normal, many didn't expect Nana Ama McBrown to warm up to Funny Face as she did when they recently met at a dinner as part of the Church of Pentecost's Global Business Conference.

The media personality shared tight hugs with Funny Face multiple times as they conversed with Kwaku Manu and popular Adom FM presenter Jerry Justice present.

The graceful Onua Showtime host gesture gave the impression that she had forgiven the comic actor and was ready to forgive him again after his mental health episodes.

In a portion of their conversation, Nana Ama McBrown told Funny Face:

"I'll never hold anything against you, Funny. I am your sister for life."

Watch Funny Face and Nana Ama McBrown's conversation in the video below.

Funny Face, Nana Ama McBrown stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown's gesture towards Funny Face.

Gracefidence Alfie Asanteba said:

"I am so glad I saw both of you yesterday, you funny face carry so much calm and great personality. KM is so funny even without saying anything."

Brown Emily wrote:

"Kwaku Manu Nyame nhyira S3 wafa wonua nu abata woho. When he messes up just forgive him it's ur cross and we pray he won't go back again in Jesus name."

Bright Brown Kuwornu remarked:

"Sometimes, you have to thank God for the difficult times cos it serves as a source of motivation for others not to give up. Happy for you my brother."

King Awaga Gh shared:

"My boss no man born by woman can destroy U..U know why...U sowth a seed of happiness to others and the fruits of that seed will always keep U...🔥."

Kwaku Manu, Funny Face crack heartbreak jokes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu and Funny Face had created a standup sketch about their uncomfortable relationship moments.

The actor started by recounting his ex-wife's marriage to a white man last year, saying that he was abroad when news of the wedding went viral.

Kwaku Manu also invited Funny Face to speak following issues with his baby mama Vanessa Nicole that fuelled his mental health breakdown.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh