Yaw Dabo was recently invited on a guided tour of a football facility belonging to France's Ligue One team FC Nantes

The actor and football investor was elated as he spoke business with his the personnel from FC Nantes

A video of him in his oversized winter jacket stoked a significant frenzy on social media

Ghanaian actor and football investor Samuel Yaw Dabo recently flew abroad.

Yaw Dabo in France with his aide and a professional from FC Nantes. Photo source: @YawDabo

The actor is known for his several travels abroad to deepen his ties in the global football world as leverage for the Dabo Soccer Academy.

Last year, the renowned Kumawood star invited Arsenal scout and football agent Phil Antwi to Ghana to explore talents at his academy.

In France, Yaw Dabo visited the FC Nantes football facility. The France top-flight which is currently 14th in Ligue Un is one of the most successful clubs in French football

It has won eight Ligue Un titles, four Coupe Frans and one Coupe de la Ligue trophy. Over the years, the team has served as a home for many African footballers including Nigerian Moses Simon, Mali's Charles Traore and Kalifa Coulibaly.

Yaw Dabo seems to be more interested in the club's relationship with the continent as he enjoyed his guided tour in FC Nantes.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he asked the white man who was in a customised Nantes acting as his tour guide about the club's process is recruiting players from Africa.

In the comments section, many hailed the comic actor's strides since venturing into football.

However, several others couldn't help but notice his oversized winter jacket.

Ghanaians reaction to FC Nantes' stint

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to

Skiin321 said:

So yaw.. couldn't get jacket of his size to buy... instead of going to children section to buy the jacket... he decided to go to group up section all cos he was shy.. hmm

jaywanda04 wrote:

Time to swap 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I can’t believe my eyes to see the wrong jacket wearing all of them

Magoo guy remarked:

the person who bought the jacket for Yaw Dabo will not making it to heaven 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

🌗Ova Rich Brinnyson 🌓 shared:

I’m really happy how you putting Ghana 🇬🇭 on Map and God richly blessed you Big Dabo 😎❤️❤️

Donwazty002 noted:

I definitely think the jacket is for the other guy but decided to hand over to dabo because he was feeling the cold.

nanaquadwo2020 remarked:

"Is he the one wearing the jacket or the jacket is rather wearing him."

Yaw Dabo laughs at Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo laughed at Lil Win after the two actors went on sports journalist King Eben's show on Lawson FM.

The diminutive actor could not hide his laughter after Lil Win failed to correctly answer questions during a football debate on live radio.

Yaw Dabo and Lil Win's interaction at Lawson FM garnered funny reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh