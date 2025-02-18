Saahene, in photos he shared on Instagram, unveiled a new look from his trademark lowcut fade hairstyle and clean face

The son of wealthy multimillionaire Osei Kwame Despite had grown his hair and braided it and had grown his facial hair as well

Saahene barely looked recognisable in the photos he shared and showed off his fashion sense in his expensive designer outfits

Saahene Osei, son of Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has returned to social media with a new look after months of inactivity.

In photos shared on Instagram, Saahene appeared with braided hair and facial hair, a major change from his usual low-cut fade and clean-shaven face.

His transformation made him almost unrecognisable and he also displayed his fashion sense, wearing expensive designer outfits.

Saahene Osei was absent from social media for months, with his last post dating back to 2024. His return has attracted attention, with many reacting to his new appearance.

In some of the photos, he pushed the boundaries of fashion as he put on rugged oversized distressed jeans shorts as well as a crop top and some sneakers.

In some other photos, he went for a gentler appearance as he donned casual jeans and long-sleeved shirts. He also tried to hide his face a bit by cropping his head out of some of the photos while he blocked his face with his phone in other mirror selfies.

While Saahene enjoys an opulent lifestyle, his father, Osei Kwame Despite has been busy trying to make more money. The multi-millionaire recently unveiled the Despite Automobile Museum, a multimillion-dollar facility showcasing luxury and vintage cars.

The museum, launched on Despite’s 63rd birthday, features a collection of high-end vehicles displayed in a well-designed interior.

The exterior of the museum includes modern architectural designs with advanced lighting systems. There is also an outdoor section with water features that enhance the beauty of the property.

Asem's current look sparks reactions

Saahene is not the only celebrity looking different recently. Asem, one of Ghana's most iconic rappers has also changed a lot.

YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper looked a shadow of his old self in a video as he sat at a bar to drink beer and have a meal.

Asem had grown quite lean, a contrast to his old plump stature, with many social media users commenting on his new look.

