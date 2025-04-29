Gospel musician Celestine Donkor and her husband, Kofi Donkor, have vowed to cater to the education of DJ Awana's children

The couple announced their gesture as a tribute to the famous disc jockey at a one-week observance in Tema on April 27, 2025

DJ Awana, who worked with Multimedia Group's Adom FM and Hitz FM, passed away at the 37 Military Hospital on April 6, 2025, after a short illness

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor and her husband, Kofi Donkor, have offered to finance the education of two children of the late DJ Awana.

The husband and wife's offer comes about three weeks after the passing of the former Adom FM and Hitz FM disc jockey and presenter.

Celestine Donkor and her husband pledge to sponsor the education of the late DJ Awana's children.

Source: Instagram

DJ Awana, known in private life as Samuel Tei Mensah Nartey, passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The news of the popular disc jockey's untimely demise ignited grief among many within the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

A statement from his employers after the reports went viral, indicated that the disc jockey passed away at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. He had been on admission for an undisclosed illness.

See the Adom FM announcement of DJ Awana's passing below:

DJ Awana's one-week observance held in Tema

On Sunday April 27, 2025, family held a one-week observance in memory of DJ Awana at the Aggrey Road School Park near old Adom FM in Tema Community 2.

The one-week observance attracted high profile personalities in the creative industry, including colleagues from the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), among others, who were at the venue to commiserate with the family.

Gospel musicians such as Mary Ghansah and Celestine Donkor delivered soul-lifting performances that touched the hearts of all present.

Watch Celestine Donkor's performance at DJ Awana's one-week below:

Celestine Donkor's donation at DJ Awana's one-week

After her performance, Celestine Donkor and her husband donated GH₵500 to the family of the late DJ who supported the gospel musician's ministry over the years.

As their tribute to Awana, the couple further pledged to support his children through to their university education — a gesture that moved many.

The educational sponsorship will benefit two of DJ Awana's children - one currently attending Junior High School and the other enrolled in Senior High School.

The final funeral rites for DJ Awana have been scheduled for September 27, 2025.

DJ Awana in the studios of Adom FM.

Source: Twitter

