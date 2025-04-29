President John Dramani Mahama encountered Appiah Stadium after the launch of the Adwumawura programme on April 28, 2025, in Kumasi

The president, in a video, had a friendly conversation with his supporter, who emerged from a crowd outside the Prempeh Assembly Hall

President John Dramani's interaction with Appiah Stadium at the launch event garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

President John Dramani Mahama had an encounter with his biggest supporter, Appiah Stadium, during his trip to Kumasi for the launch of the Adwumawura programme on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The Adwumawura Programme is expected to create, mentor, and support at least 10,000 businesses annually, with a strong focus on empowering young people aged 18 to 35. Beneficiaries would receive comprehensive assistance, including skills training, mentorship, access to start-up capital, and equipment.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the President was spotted smiling broadly as he left the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi and exchanged pleasantries with comic actor and the former host of the Edziban show on TV3, Kwame Djokoto.

President Mahama, in the presence of his heavy security detail, also encountered Kumawood actor and one of his biggest campaigners before the 2024 elections, Wayoosi, and a crowd that had gathered outside to greet him.

The leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) engaged in a friendly conversation with actor Wayoosi before inquiring about the whereabouts of the political commentator Appiah Stadium, who appeared from the crowd and stood behind the security personnel, preventing the crowd from getting close to him.

He also had a friendly conversation with Appiah's newest protégé, Kwame Ahenfie, before shaking hands with his staunch supporter. Later, he was escorted into his bulletproofed Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Extreme Edition car by his security detail.

President Mahama's interaction with Appiah Stadium in Kumasi marked their first encounter in weeks after their last interaction at the late business magnate Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's celebration of life event at the forecourt of the State House on April 10, 2025.

During their encounter, the controversial political commentator, who recently returned to Ghana after attending the late Adwenepahene's funeral service with Kwame Ahenfie, made the headlines after he ignored security protocols and chased the vehicle during his exit from the event with his convoy.

He had been initially blocked from gaining access to the president by security personnel.

The TikTok video of President Mahama's encounter with Appiah Stadium in Kumasi is included below:

Mahama and Appiah Stadium's encounter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Savage091 commented:

"It comes naturally. No pretense 🥰."

Mr Eazi said:

"Why Wayoosi no go talk so passionately whenever the JM's name pops up. See the way he puts his hands around his neck 😂."

ibrahimmohammed2279 commented:

"He will talk to you like his children. Humble man."

Ama wrote:

"Eii, this work is not easy o. Everyone wants to talk to him, or is it because he’s very friendly?"

APOSTLE GENERAL 2 said:

"Let's all thank God for the life of our humble, human-centred president. Can you meet Nana Addo like this? Even Chiefs koraa didn't have it easy."

Appiah Stadium acquires phone for Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium acquired a new mobile phone for Ibrahim Mahama after returning to Ghana from Europe.

The controversial political commentator shared that the businessman refused to take the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 he bought him as a gift.

Appiah Stadium also expressed his gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for funding his and Kwame Ahenfie's trip abroad for Adwenepahene's funeral.

