Barima Osei Hwedie II, the Ejurahene, has disclosed the health issues that led to the Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's passing

He said the late Mamponghene battled severe waist and knee pains and relied on knee support before his death

The Mampong Traditional Council formally announced his passing to the Asantehene, with news emerging on social media on April 28, 2025

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Barima Osei Hwedie II, the Ejurahene, has spoken about the circumstances that led to the death of the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

The Ejurahene, who is reportedly regarded as the traditional son of the late Mamponghene, said the late chief had some health complications before his passing.

Mamponghene's son shares what happened to the late chief before his death. Photo credit: @rassomonoasamoah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking to a content creator, Barima Osei Hwedie II, who is also the Adontenghene of the Ashanti Kingdom, said Daasebre Osei Bonsu II had been complaining of waist and knee pains.

According to the Ejurahene, when the pains became severe, the chief was provided with a knee support, which he had been relying on until his demise.

He further explained that four days before his passing, the pains became extremely severe, making it difficult for him to move around freely.

"The Mamponghene is a very tall man, and so, sometimes he complains about his waist and legs. So he struggled to walk. So we provided him with a knee support that helped him walk properly. But before he died, he was struck by severe pains again, just four days ahead of his last public appearance. Even on that day, we advised him against going out, but he insisted that he wanted to speak to the youth because they are his subjects," he said.

Watch the video below:

How the Mamponghene's Death Was Announced

Although it is not clear exactly when the Mamponghene died, news of his passing emerged on social media on Monday, 28 April 2025.

The revered chief's death was announced by the Mampong Traditional Council (MTC).

This came after an MTC delegation, led by Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie, visited the Manhyia Palace to inform the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of Daasebre's passing.

Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II leads delegation to inform Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II on April 28. Photo source: Manhyia Palace/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Netizens react to the Eujrahene's video

Netizens who came across the video of the Ejurahene took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions:

@NYAMEBA also said:

"You have really served Asanteman, Nana rest in perfect peace!."

@maa_joyce1 also said:

"Rest in peace Nana."

@Owusu Asamoah Stephen commented:

"Respect traditions."

Mamponghene's last public appearance

The Mamponghene made his last public appearance recently when he summoned rampaging supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) over alleged tribal comments.

The NDC supporter had staged a two-day protest on Wednesday, April 9, and Thursday, April 10, to resist the possible nomination of Esther Dwomoh as the MCE for the area.

The supporters, the majority of whom are Northerners, stated during a press conference that they did want an Ashanti as the MCE for Mampong.

He subsequently gave the youth a 24-hour ultimatum to retract and apologise for their unfortunate comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh