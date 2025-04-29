Oheneba Jude, in a video, wept uncontrollably as he mourned the untimely passing of a family member

The popular social media personality announced that his aunt's child had sadly passed away and would be buried on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Oheneba Jude's social media post to console him

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian social media personality Oheneba Jude wept uncontrollably as he mourned the untimely passing of a family member.

Oheneba Jude weeps as he mourns his family member’s untimely passing. Photo source: @ohenebajude

Source: TikTok

The TikToker, who gained prominence in 2024 for his food-related content, was overwhelmed with emotions and shed tears as he announced that his aunt's child had sadly passed away.

Oheneba Jude failed to provide details concerning the cause of his family member's untimely passing. However, he shared details about the deceased's funeral and burial arrangements.

According to him, the funeral service for his late cousin would be held at Dominase, a village in the Bekwai Municipal District of the Ashanti Region of Ghana, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Oheneba Jude's social media post to offer their condolences to the influencer and his family and also mourn the deceased's passing.

Oheneba Jude lands Edziban host job

The news of the social media personality's family member's sad passing comes after he was recently chosen as the replacement for the comic actor and former NDC parliamentary candidate for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, Kwame Dzokoto, on TV3 Ghana's Edziban TV show.

Oheneba Jude eating with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime. Photo source: @onuaonline

Source: Instagram

Oheneba Jude earned significant congratulatory messages from fans as he announced his new role at Media General’s Onua TV in a video that went viral on social media.

He shared that he received a call from actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor, who informed him that he had been selected as the new host of Edziban, one of the most popular Ghanaian TV shows from the last two decades.

The social media personality expressed his gratitude to Nana Ama McBrown, Naa Ashorkor, and many others for showing him unwavering support in his food content creation career that eventually landed him his new job.

Below is the video of Oheneba Jude weeping as he mourned his family member's untimely passing:

Ghanaians console Oheneba Jude

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Leticia commented:

"Oh brother, sorry 😞. Don't cry, everything will be fine."

Akosua_Sika_futuro said:

"What is wrong, dear? What’s the matter? Whatever it is, may the good Lord strengthen you, Amen 🙏."

Mrs Tieku wrote:

"My condolences to the family."

Akuaclaudy commented:

"Baby, don’t cry 😒❤️."

majidstark496 said:

"May God comfort you."

Update on Ama Endorsed's funeral arrangements surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an update on Ama Endorsed's funeral arrangements surfaced on social media.

Per the information on an obituary flyer, which made rounds on the internet, the social media personality's funeral service would happen on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Agorwu Junction in Ashaley Botwe.

Ama Endorsed's remains would be taken to Dzodze in the Ketu North municipality for private interment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh