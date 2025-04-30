Skrewfaze expressed excitement as his young son, Gabriel Eshun, joined the US military

The musician shared a video of his son swearing an oath of enlistment at the US Army Recruiting Command in Columbus

Skrewfaze penned an emotional message to his son to celebrate his enlistment in the US military

Ghanaian hiplife producer and singer Jehoshaphat Eshun, popularly known as Skrewfaze, has expressed excitement after his son Gabriel Eshun joined the military in the US.

The US-based veteran musician took to his official TikTok page to share a video of his son wearing a white T-shirt, black trousers, and sneakers as he swore an oath of enlistment in front of an officer after reporting to the US Army Recruiting Command in Columbus, the capital of the state of Ohio, ahead of his training.

Gabriel received massive applause from his family, who had escorted him to the recruitment centre to cheer him on and capture the memorable moment on camera.

In the caption of the social media post, Skrewfaze expressed pride in seeing his son, Gabriel Eshun, join the US military. He also penned an emotional message to celebrate his son for his new achievement.

The Bue Bue hitmaker noted that his son's decision to enlist in the military was a testament to his character and courage. He also advised his son about the challenges he might face in the new chapter of his life.

Skrewfaze, who relocated to the US to seek greener pastures after his stint as a notable musician in Ghana many years ago, also encouraged Gabriel to make memories, forge bonds, and grow to become a remarkable leader during his time in the US military.

He wrote:

"Son, your decision to serve is a testament to your character and courage. I'm incredibly proud to call you my own. You'll face challenges, but you'll rise above them. You'll make memories, forge bonds, and grow into a remarkable leader. I'll be cheering you on every step of the way. Congratulations on this incredible journey! Your mother and I love u soo much !! ❤️❤️."

Gabriel Eshun joined her elder sister, Lovelace, as the latest member of the musician's family to join the US military after he moved abroad.

In 2024, Skrewfaze announced that Lovelace Eshun, who is his first daughter, had successfully signed and joined the Armed Forces of the United States of America (US). She successfully graduated from the US Air Force Academy after several months of training.

The musician bought his daughter a brand-new Hyundai vehicle as a reward for her successful recruitment.

Watch the video below:

