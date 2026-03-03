Ghanaian musician Wanlov the Kubolor recently announced he was expecting his 15th child

In an interview with Kafui Dey, Kubolor noted that he originally never thought of becoming a father

Wanlov's 15 children are more than double the seven children he mentioned in an interview in 2019

Ghanaian musician Wanlov the Kubolor is expecting a new baby, which would bring his total number of children to 15.

Wanlov, known in private life as Emmanuel Owusu Bonsu, announced that one of his partners was pregnant during an interview with Kafui Dey.

Speaking on fatherhood, the FOKN Bois rapper opened up on what it takes to be a responsible father figure despite an unconventional lifestyle.

"To be a good family person, you have to be like a good administrator. There's what your heart wants, and then there's what you actually do," he said.

Wanlov, who has children across six countries and four continents, admitted that fatherhood was never part of his plan.

"I never thought about it. I never imagined I would be a father, and now I believe I'm almost on my 15th child," he said.

He described his role in his children's lives as primarily that of a visitor, with his children living in Japan, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Tanzania, and the United States.

Wanlov the Kubolor's disclosure suggests that the total number of his children has more than doubled.

In 2019, the musician indicated that he had children and shared their interesting names, including Ebony, one he named after the late Ebony Reigns.

Who is Wanlov The Kubolor?

Born on September 8, 1980, Wanlov the Kubolor is one of Ghana's most distinctive creative voices, a rapper, filmmaker, and social commentator known for blending satire with political commentary.

He formed the FOKN Bois duo alongside M3NSA, and has built a reputation over two decades for challenging social norms both in his art and in his personal life, including his well-documented advocacy for night workers' rights and LGBTQ+ issues in Ghana.

Born to a Romanian mother and a Ghanaian father, Wanlov completed Adisadel College in Ghana and moved to Texas to study Business and Computer Science at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

However, he dropped out during his third year following a police chase incident that led to a brief jail stint in the United States. He has since made Ghana his base while maintaining global ties, a life pattern reflected in the nationalities of his children's mothers.

Wanlov is the elder brother of singer and activist, Sister Derby.

