Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, popularly known as Kaakie, has courted attention after a recent video of her and her daughter, Mimzie, surfaced on social media.

Kaakie's daughter Mimzie looks all grown up as she bonds with her mother.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Xtra Large Music record label signee and her daughter were spotted at Unicorn World, a family-friendly fun place.

Kaakie's daughter, Mimzie, who looked all grown up, beamed with excitement as she played with some mechanised unicorns designed to entertain children who visit the place for an adventure-filled time with their families.

Later, she joined other kids as they played with balloons and had fun inside bouncy castles and ball pits. The little girl and her mother also wore matching face paint and a unicorn horn headband as they bonded.

The Toffee Pon Tongue hitmaker's recent outing with her daughter, Mimzie, marked a rare public appearance for the duo. The dancehall musician has kept her little child out of the limelight since she was born in 2021.

Kaakie's married life

The little girl is Kaakie's only child with her husband, Kwesi, popularly known as “Spider”. She was born months after the couple married in a private traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Kaakie and her husband on their wedding day.

Source: Instagram

Close family members and friends joined the couple to celebrate their marriage at the private ceremony held at Manet Ville in Accra. Footage from the plush ceremony surfaced on social media after the event, which showed the singer dancing with her husband.

The white wedding was held at Christ the King Methodist church in East Legon in the Greater Accra region of Ghana. The dancehall musician and her husband, Kwesi, reportedly began their romantic relationship after they became high schoolmates at Achimota Senior High School.

Kaakie and her husband reside happily in the US with their daughter, Mimzie, after relocating from Ghana following their wedding. The musician had previously travelled to the United Kingdom to further her education at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge and pursue another career as a nurse.

She and her husband recently returned to Ghana for vacation. They were spotted among the attendees at veteran highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena's Vitamilk Love Night Concert on Valentine's Day at the Grand Arena in Accra on February 14, 2025.

Kaakie recently shared that she would return to the Ghanaian music scene and is confirmed to feature alongside Mugeez, musician Stonebwoy and Soweto Gospel Choir on Samini's highly anticipated eighth studio album, titled ORIGIN8A, set to be released in May 2025.

