Barbados singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly called Rihanna, has confirmed her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala

The celebrity mother-of-two was among the best-dressed female celebrities on the blue carpet of the fashion industry's biggest night

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on Instagram

Some of the greatest stars in the country came out with their best fashion foot forward at the 2025 Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Most celebrities did a fantastic job of adhering to the subject of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", but superstar singer Rihanna was the centre of attention on the blue carpet.

Rihanna announces her third pregnancy at the Met Gala 2025. Photo credit: @badgalriri.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly called Rihanna, made a bold fashion statement at her seventh Met Gala, wearing a monochrome black and white outfit.

The Fenty founder once again demonstrated why she is still the unchallenged leader as she showed up in a Marc Jacobs outfit.

She was dressed in all black, with a polka-dot satin tie, a pinstripe wool tailored skirt, a bustier bodysuit, and a cropped woollen jacket.

Rihanna accessorised with a theatrical hat that Jacobs and Stephen Jones designed, as well as a pair of ankle chain heels.

The Barbados singer chose Belperron and Vendura jewellery for her accessories. Her dress choice certainly complemented this year's theme, but what grabbed our attention was how stylishly she announced her third pregnancy.

Rihanna chills with A$AP Rocky at the beach. Photo credit: @badgalriri.

Rihanna announces her third pregnancy

Some social media users have congratulated Rihanna as she announced her third pregnancy at the Met Gala. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

xyzb_los stated:

"Why do I feel like she’s always pregnant at the Met galas."

_b_dean stated:

"Rihanna and Ms.Lauryn Hill have blown my mind! Theme has been ATE! 🔥🖤."

diljit_987 stated:

"Forget R9, we just gotta settle for a family album now😭🤠."

pipas_tarr stated:

"A Queen must be a Queen 😍😍😍😍."

draculasnemesis stated:

"Oh this is so tea. Outfit was executed perfectly."

Rihanna poses with her children

Rihanna's infant sons Riot and RZA were photographed in similar outfits for their 2024 Christmas picture session.

The "Diamonds" singer Rihanna posted a cute set of pictures on social media, showing her sitting with RZA and Riot, who she is with fiancé A$AP Rocky, while they are dressed in the Forever Savage Hooded Onesie pyjamas.

The celebrity and her boys each wore the green and blue-printed pyjamas uniquely while posing for the camera.

Rihanna donned a string of gold chains and blue and green hair rollers. Each of RZA and Riot wore jewellery made by Rachel G, which featured 14k gold and white diamond chains. RZA chose to stand apart from his mother and younger brother by posing for the pictures with the

Check out the photos below:

Rihanna talks about wearing heels during pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about international artist Rihanna, who inspired expectant mothers with her fashion sense.

The mother of two disclosed in an interview with BBC News that she was allowed to wear heels throughout her first pregnancy.

She also mentioned that her style evolved with her second pregnancy, which prompted her admirers to praise her.

