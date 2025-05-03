Black Queens player Doris Boaduwaa has set social media abuzz with her latest activity

The former Sekondi Hasaacas women's forward wowed fans with her ravishing beauty as she jammed to one of Kofi Kinaata's hit songs

Unfortunately, he has been omitted from the Black Queens squad for a training camp ahead of the Women's AFCON in July

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Doris Boaduwaa, one of Ghana’s most promising female footballers, is making headlines once again, but this time, it’s not for her on-pitch exploits.

The 22-year-old forward, currently with Israeli top-flight outfit Hapoel Jerusalem FC, has captured the hearts of fans with a vibrant post on social media that showcases a different side of her personality.

Black Queens player Doris Boaduwaa wowed fans on social media with her flawless beauty in a viral video. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X and @BoaduwaaDoris/X

Source: Twitter

Doris Boaduwaa vibes to Kinaata's hit track

In a video now making waves on X (formerly Twitter), the Black Queens attacker can be seen radiating joy as she grooves to Kofi Kinaata’s hit track Behind The Scenes.

Her effortless charm is evident throughout the 46-second clip, where she dons a sleeveless top, stylish chain, and neat short dreadlocks.

The post has ignited admiration across social media, not just for her musical instincts but also for her stunning appearance.

Boaduwaa charms fans with her beauty

Known for her lethal presence in the final third, fans now see a lighter, more playful side of the striker. Reactions to the video poured in, with users gushing over her allure:

@iansuzir praised her beauty:

“Girl wei dier full spec.”

@GotGideon shared a similar sentiment:

“You’ve become too beautiful.”

@Mr_Jones48 admired:

“Always adorned with a beautiful smile 😊”

@KodjoVybz jokingly asked:

“My crush. Can I get your number?”

@blaqface16165 boldly said:

“Masa, come make a marry you.”

@Atinkapa08 concluded:

“Body so fresh.💯”

Doris Boaduwaa's foray in Europe

While her media moment is winning hearts, Boaduwaa’s journey as a professional athlete speaks volumes about her determination and talent.

After lighting up the local scene with Hasaacas Ladies, where she was a vital part of their Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League dominance, she took a bold leap to Europe by signing with Spartak Subotica in Serbia.

Her debut campaign on the continent was nothing short of impressive.

The nimble forward notched three goals during the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers and played an integral role in Subotica’s league campaign.

Back in June last year, she made the switch to Israel, joining Hapoel Jerusalem, where she has reunited with former teammate Janet Egyir, per FootyGH.

Boaduwaa shockingly dropped from Black Queens squad

Despite her strong form abroad, Boaduwaa was a surprise exclusion from the latest Black Queens squad, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren recently named a 32-player list for a training camp at the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram, with the absence of the prolific forward raising eyebrows.

Given her consistent call-ups in recent international windows, her omission has stirred debate among fans and analysts alike.

Black Maidens star shows off Afronita dance moves

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh captured the celebratory mood of Black Maidens star Latifa Musah, who dazzled fans with her sleek dance moves after a standout performance.

Drawing inspiration from popular dancer Afronita, Latifa fused her football finesse with rhythmic steps in a moment of pure joy and youthful expression.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh