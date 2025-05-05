Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was spotted playing table tennis at a star-studded event on May 1, 2025

His beautiful wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, showed him support as he competed with his fans and other stars

Social media users have commented on Stonebwoy's video as he played table tennis like a pro in a video

Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly called Stonebwoy, has proved that he is a multifaceted young man.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Artiste Of The Year nominee joined Nana Ama McBrown, Salma Mumin and other influencers at an all-star competition on May 1, 2025.

Stonebwoy entertains fans with his table tennis moves as his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, looks on. Photo credit: @pulseghana.

BET winner Stonebwoy stepped out in style rocking a stylish vest and shorts styled with sneakers to hang out with his fans and other fans.

The dancehall musician inspired his fans as he actively played table tennis with them in a viral video trending on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Dr Louisa Ansong stole the spotlight with her customised Bhim Native blazer and black trousers at the star-studded event.

The mother-of-two looked spectacular in the all-black ensemble that she paired with designer sneakers to complete her look.

Stonebwoy's smart and gorgeous wife wore designer sunglasses that elevated her look as she posed for the photoshoot.

Stonebwoy plays table tennis like a pro

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy's viral video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kppromotionsghdotcom stated:

"We need to organise match give him and Shatta Wale..lol."

locationmanagergh stated:

"I dey feel da kubulor vibes 😂."

nanaoagh stated:

"I can see the kubo life in u paa Stone, respect."

unrealtapes07 stated:

"Ein Servings be dope.@stonebwoy."

desmond_custavo stated:

"Aisha modi will say he sponsored you for this tennis match😂😂😂😂."

blacctbwoy stated:

"Nobody can beat me in table tennis."

amizzor stated:

"Isha modi’s best friend."

officialdrela stated:

"Champion 👑☔️."

jdand96 stated:

"How wont u miss if u dey play wearing shades guy guy nkoaaa 😂😂😂."

abynasl stated:

"Hope Aisha wasn’t the one that sponsored the game?"

Dr Louisa slays in African print dress

In her most recent picture session, Ghanaian dentist Dr. Louisa Ansong collaborated exquisitely with Vlisco.

The beautiful wife of well-known dancehall performer Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by her stage as Stonebwoy, enthralled spectators in a turtleneck dress that elegantly praised her body and highlighted her curves.

The brilliant, painstakingly created beads that the gifted fashion designer used to embellish the neckline blended in perfectly with the rich patterns of the fabric, producing a visually arresting effect.

A side-parted, colourful coiled hairdo and expertly done makeup, including well-defined eyebrows and a hint of soft pink lipstick that accentuated her inherent beauty, were Dr Louisa Ansong's go-to accessories.

The Instagram photos are below:

Lady accuses Stonebwoy of unfollowing her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian woman who accused Stonebwo of unfollowing her after she recommended Shatta Wale as the ideal choice for a remix of Moliy's popular song.

She claimed that the dancehall artist stopped following her on social media immediately after, stating that the musician's creative director had messaged her in an attempt to educate her.

