Nigerian musician Davido's gorgeous wife has taken over the internet with her sassy photos on Instagram

Chioma Adeleke looked fabulous in a black ensemble and long frontal lace hairstyle for her latest pics

Some social media users have commented on the photos of Davido's wife, Chioma, blasting the heavy editing

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nigerian musician Davido's beautiful wife, Chioma Adeleke, released beautiful photos online after her lavish 30th birthday celebration.

Nigerian chief, Chioma Avril Rowland, was photographed wearing a black long-sleeve skintight dress that highlighted her curves.

Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, rocks a black dress for a new photoshoot. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblog.

Source: Instagram

The young mother-of-twins wore a centre-parted long, lustrous, straight hairstyle that reached her backside as she posed in different angles for the viral shoot.

Chioma Adeleke wore flawless makeup, long eyelashes and opted for perfectly drawn long eyelashes as she posed like the professional model she is.

Davido's beautiful wife accessorised her look with simple earrings that complemented her expensive traditional wedding ring while she showed off her acrylic nails.

Chioma Adeleke shares new photos on Instagram

Some social media users have reacted to Chioma Adeleke's new photos, stating that the photos were overly edited. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

queen_benny

"Davido really meant it when he said “if you see my baby, you go shut up o!”🔥🔥 I can already imagine her in her wedding dress. Chaii God de create! Forget!!!😍."

kindm38

"Madam you need something you can be remembered for. Not showing your new body."

odunhair_collectionz

"You see that second slide.. my God! Stunning😍."

chef_ivyjones1

"Chi is naturally beautiful… She don’t need to be edited. Welcome to the third floor darling ❤️."

marie_virtuals

"She Dey change body everyday? Abi na editing?."

The Instagram photos of Chioma are included below:

Davido's wife, Chioma, rocks a short dress

BET winner Davido's wife looked effortlessly chic in a black glittering short dress for her previous dinner date.

The style influencer wore a coloured frontal lace hairstyle and accessorised her look with different designer bracelets.

Chioma Adeleke wore a customised necklace that matched her expensive wristwatch for her outing.

Davido's wife completed her look with a white clutch purse and modelled in black strappy high heels.

The Instagram photos are also included below:

Davido's wife slays in a pantsuit

Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, looked terrific in a red one-handed blazer and matching form-fitting pants for a previous post.

She mesmerised her fans with her beautiful hairstyle and heavy makeup as she modelled in expensive designer black shoes.

Check out the photos below:

Davido talks about losing his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Davido talking about how his life and career have been profoundly impacted by the untimely death of his son, Ifeanyi.

In a viral interview with Ebro Darden of Apple Music, he said that he stepped away after his three-year-old son drowned in a pool at their home in 2022.

Davido's emotional video on Instagram sparked many reactions, with netizens praising the musician for opening up despite the tragedy he'd faced.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh