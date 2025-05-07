Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. popularly called Akwaboah has showered praises on his wife

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. popularly called Akwaboah, has praised his wife for a smooth one-year married life.

The songwriter explained that his wife is a virtuous woman who always supports him in every endeavour and has been a strong pillar in his life.

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah says his wife always prays with his singlet. Photo credit: @akwaboahmusic.

Source: Instagram

Musician Akwaboah stated that he has been able to buy another house and car after he married the love of his life in a star-studded ceremony.

"I have heard a lot of rumours that couples divorce after one week or one month after their wedding. Some people get divorced during their honeymoon, but because of God's grace, our pastor's prayers and your prayers, it has been an easy year."

"If you get a partner who understands, life is very easy. My wife always prays for me when I go out. Sometimes, when I come back, she will hide my singlet and use it to pray for me."

"I know God will do marvellous things in our lives. Sometimes, you get married and everything goes wrong in your life. But I have bought a second house and another car since we got married."

Akwaboah praises his wife at church

Some social media users have commented on the trending video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dorothy.ameyaa stated:

"Eeeiii one year marriage thanksgiving service dey? I didn’t know ooo."

zantimae stated:

"He does look strong in the face."

gadelle_nyarkmen stated:

"Wow, this is so beautiful."

yourfavv.hannan stated:

"Awww We thank God 🙌🙌❤️."

yerko754 stated:

"God bless them more."

beduaamaameesi stated:

"That’s beautiful."

nana_akua_henewaa stated;

"Love is a beautiful thing ❤️❤️❤️."

esthercollections_ stated:

"Awwww this beautiful 😍😍🙌 God should continue to bless this marriage @big_naya @akwaboahmusic."

adoma881 stated:

"May God continue to bless you 👏."

yerko754 stated:

"Thank God for their life."

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory stated:

"He looks so handsome. We thank God for them."

The Instagram video is below:

Akwaboah's wife rocks a corset dress

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah's beautiful wife, Theresah Akwaboah, has become a top fashion influencer in Ghana.

The health professional flaunted her skin as she wore a ruffled, sleeved, white corseted dress that highlighted her curves.

Mrs Akwaboah wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and mild makeup while she flaunted her expensive diamond ring that matched with her gold wristwatch.

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah wore a custom-made white long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers.

Check out the photos below:

Akwaboah and his girlfriend rock suits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician Akwaboah's pre-wedding photos. The handsome musician and his pretty wife looked elegant in stylish matching outfits.

The celebrity couple took over the internet with their custom-made ensemble and inspired many couples with their looks.

Some social media users have comments on Akwaboah's pre-wedding images and videos on Instagram.

