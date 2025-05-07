Counselor Lutterodt has spoken about Deborah Seyram Adablah, who was jailed for 45 days on May 6

The media personality shared his thoughts on Seyram's conduct and sentence, which he believes is not harsh enough

The video has stoked a debate on social media as netizens drool over the viral side chick's legal woes

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality Counselor Lutterodt has weighed in on Deborah Seyram Adablah's 45-day jail sentence after her court appearance on May 6.

Counselor Lutterodt says Deborah Seyram Adablah demands a harsher sentence beyond the 45-day jail term. Photo source: CounselorLutterodt, Eyeamdhat

Source: Facebook

The viral sensation has been in court since 2023 following her failed romantic relationship with Ernest Nimako, her former boss.

Her case took a new turn when she shared her frustrations with the judges on the case during a hair appointment at a salon.

She was instructed to appear in court to show cause why she shouldn't be held in contempt for making disparaging remarks in two videos posted to her page against the judges working on her case.

Seyram Adablah was handed a 45-day sentence after she was found guilty of contempt by the High Court.

According to Counselor Lutterodt, the sentence was not harsh enough. The media personality condemned Seyram for speaking disrespectfully about the judges at a salon.

"How can you insult a judge? Sometimes they need to tweak the law a little bit. What is 45 days? For a girl like Seyram, 45 days is too small. The premises where she recorded the video should be added to the sentence. Pronouncing the name of a judge without his Lordship is indecent," the counselor argued while proposing that Seyram be jailed for 95 days.

Counselor Lutterodt's take on Seyram's sentence stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Counselor Lutterodt's submission on Seyram Adablah's jail sentence.

DESTINY🎁🤍🌹💝💙✈️ said:

"She is not serious. Common side chick you have the effrontery to take you Sugar dad to court eeee you no dey fear."

Quame wrote:

"I’m glad this girl isn’t an Asante or comes from ksi, like by now you will hear from our haters, that’s who they are."

Abena shared:

"She herself said it wasn't much she needed, 60 days that man has paid by losing his job, potential loss of kids' affection and wife, so she should calm down and move on."

kab kab commented:

"Some girls see dating as a business, and they can get the world their father couldn't give them from someone's son by dating."

Dela noted:

"Those defending her er wait she will come back and reply every video he sees in the internet trying to advice her , you guys should wait hmm."

Farya🔥starta💯 shared:

"Mbaaaa loose talk and insult. A law must be password."

Herbs added:

"She destroyed her own breakthrough out of ego and Oliver Twist Agenda "I want more..". People in Ghana who really have sense will never support girl."

Adablah speaks after her sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Seyram Adablah had shared her first reaction to her 45-day jail sentence.

The viral sensation shared her sorrowful moments in court after she was handed the sentence. A video of Seyram negotiating her final moments before going to prison has popped up online.

She told her fans in the video that she wasn't perturbed by the sentence and would be back enjoying her life soon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh