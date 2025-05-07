John Paintsil's Daughters Grow Beautiful and Tall as They Rub Shoulders With Stonebwoy
- Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil was spotted with his beautiful daughters in a video he shared
- The player appeared to have embarked on a heartwarming date with his girls, who couldn't hide their admiration when they ran into Stonebwoy
- A video of the young and beautiful ladies enjoying a hearty conversation with Stonebwoy has popped up online
Former Ghana Black Stars player John Paintsil has courted attention after a video of him and his beautiful daughters appeared on social media.
The former Fulham star is married with three children, two daughters and a younger son.
In a video John Painstil posted on social, the player was spotted with his girls on a date. The girls looked all grown up and beautiful in the video.
The football veteran was seen lounging on a large sofa at a plush location when a waiter brought two glasses for his daughters.
In the caption accompanying the post, John Painstil shared his excitement as a proud dad.
"Daddy and his daughters Flowencial and Ryanna."
Paintsil's daughters meet Stonebwoy
Fans drool over Paintsil's beautiful family
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to John Paintsil's moments with his daughters and Stonebwoy.
JOECRACK/ME AND MINE 🫶🏻🫶🏻 said:
Bhim we large 🔥🔥🔥👍
TIAGO 😎 wrote:
my boss met the boss' daughters 🥰
Son Of Mr Essilfie ✨ remarked:
The name, "Paintsil" is a blessing to family. My family prayed for favor and God gave them me, Paintsil🥰
John Paintsil flaunts his mansion
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that John Paintsil had been spotted flaunting his swanky new mansion.
John Paintsil's huge mansion and luxury cars were captured in a video the former footballer shared on social media.
In the video, he was seen playing football in the compound with a young boy believed to be his son.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation