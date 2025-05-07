Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil was spotted with his beautiful daughters in a video he shared

The player appeared to have embarked on a heartwarming date with his girls, who couldn't hide their admiration when they ran into Stonebwoy

A video of the young and beautiful ladies enjoying a hearty conversation with Stonebwoy has popped up online

Former Ghana Black Stars player John Paintsil has courted attention after a video of him and his beautiful daughters appeared on social media.

John Paintsil's daughters meet Stonebwoy. Photo source: JohnPaintsil

Source: TikTok

The former Fulham star is married with three children, two daughters and a younger son.

In a video John Painstil posted on social, the player was spotted with his girls on a date. The girls looked all grown up and beautiful in the video.

The football veteran was seen lounging on a large sofa at a plush location when a waiter brought two glasses for his daughters.

In the caption accompanying the post, John Painstil shared his excitement as a proud dad.

"Daddy and his daughters Flowencial and Ryanna."

Paintsil's daughters meet Stonebwoy

Fans drool over Paintsil's beautiful family

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to John Paintsil's moments with his daughters and Stonebwoy.

JOECRACK/ME AND MINE 🫶🏻🫶🏻 said:

Bhim we large 🔥🔥🔥👍

TIAGO 😎 wrote:

my boss met the boss' daughters 🥰

Son Of Mr Essilfie ✨ remarked:

The name, "Paintsil" is a blessing to family. My family prayed for favor and God gave them me, Paintsil🥰

John Paintsil flaunts his mansion

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that John Paintsil had been spotted flaunting his swanky new mansion.

John Paintsil's huge mansion and luxury cars were captured in a video the former footballer shared on social media.

In the video, he was seen playing football in the compound with a young boy believed to be his son.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh