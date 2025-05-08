A former schoolmate of Cardinal Turkson has opened up on some qualities of the renowned Catholic leader

The two have been friends since they were young boys and have shared some characteristics of the Cardinal, which makes him the best candidate for a Pope

Netizens who saw the video of the Pope's friend speaking about his nature were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section

A former schoolmate of Ghana's Cardinal Turkson has shared some features of the renowned Catholic leader, a good candidate to succeed Pope Francis.

Cardinal Turkson has been praised by many as a humble leader with integrity and deep spiritual insight.

Former Schoolmate of Cardinal Turkson details why he's the best candidate for the Pope. Image source: Joseph Danquah, the Vatican

Source: TikTok

People say a wide range of positive things about the Cardinal, especially regarding his character, leadership, and suitability for higher roles in the Catholic Church.

But that's not all, a close friend has given more details on why the Cardinal should take over the position of the Pope after Pope Francis passed away.

The man, identified as Joseph Danquah, has been friends with the Cardinal since childhood. The two were schoolmates who became good friends.

Aside from the positive qualities mentioned above, Mr Danquah said his good friend has good knowledge and cares deeply about the poor.

"He’s also somebody who is abreast of the economic situation in the world as far as the marginalised and the poor countries are concerned," he said.

Watch the video of Joseph Danquah speaking about Cardinal Turkson:

Who is Cardinal Turkson?

Cardinal Turkson is one of the potential candidates to succeed Pope Francis. Born Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, the Cardinal is a prominent Ghanaian Catholic leader and one of the most high-profile African cardinals in the Roman Catholic Church. He's known worldwide as His Eminence Cardinal Peter Turkson.

Born on October 11, 1948, the Cardinal is a proud Ghanaian who hails from Western Ghana. He speaks multiple languages including English, French, Italian, and Fante.

Cardinal Turkson was ordained a priest in 1975. He became the Archbishop of Cape Coast (Ghana) in 1992 and was elevated to Cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2003.

Additionally, he served as President of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace (2009–2016) and became the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development (2017–2021), overseeing issues like migration, health, ecology, and peace.

Source: YEN.com.gh