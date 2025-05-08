Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah has weighed in on ongoing discussions surrounding who will become the next Pope

In an interview, he analysed the chances of Ghana's Cardinal Peter Turkson emerging as the leader of the Catholic Church

The conclave to elect the leader of the Catholic Church has entered the second day after cardinal electors could not find a successor for Pope Francis on the first day

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah, has thrown his weight behind Cardinal Peter Turkson being named the successor to Pope Francis.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @angel102.9fm, Apostle Amoako-Attah analysed the chances of Cardinal Turkson becoming the new pontiff.

Apostle Amoako Attah opens up on his support for Peter Cardinal to be pope. Getty Image: @angel102.9fm/TikTok, @Getty Images

From an age perspective, he said Cardinal Turkson has a high chance, especially as he highlighted that Pope Francis was the same age when he took office as Bishop of Rome.

He also added that this was an opportunity for a Ghanaian to ascend to the high office of Pope.

"Now, the reason why Ghana has the opportunity is because the Pope who died at the time of him being named Pope, was at the age of 76 years. Now, when you list the Cardinals who are seen as potential, you will get one person. Cardinal Turkson is also 76 years. Looking at it from an age perspective, I think Ghanaians should rally behind Cardinal Turkson. Is it bad if we also have a Pope? Don't we deserve a Pope, the first Black Pope in centuries?

"It would promote the name of Ghana just like Kofi Annan carried Ghana around the whole world. This man is going to carry Ghana around the whole world. If any Ghanaian is listening to me, know that we have open heavens, vacancies, a chance, and now, we have a candidate."

The quest for the successor to Pope Francis began on Wednesday, May 7, after 133 cardinals gathered at the Sistine Chapel at Vatican City in a closed-door gathering known as the conclave to elect a new pontiff.

Cardinal Turkson is among the contenders to succeed the late Pope Francis. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Cardinal Turkson has been considered a serious contender to succeed Pope Francis as the Bishop of Rome.

The first day of the conclave, which began on Wednesday, May 7, came to a close without a new Pope being named.

The second day of the conclave is underway in the Vatican with Catholics around the world keeping their fingers crossed as to who will be the leader of the church.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 1,000 likes and 11 comments.

Watch the video below:

Chief Imam eulogises Pope Francis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, mourned the passing of Pope Francis.

The Office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana (ONCI) in a statement praised the late Pope Francis for promoting peace and interfaith relations across the globe.

The statement, signed by the Executive Secretary of the ONCI, Alhaji Awaisu Salisu Bio, also wished the late Pope a peaceful rest.

