King Paluta emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), securing three major awards.

The rapper picked up the Most Popular Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, and Producer of the Year honours, solidifying his growing influence in the music industry.

His track 'Aseda' clinched the Most Popular Song award, which was not a surprise given the song's widespread appeal and strong airplay over the past year.

The song also earned him the Highlife Song of the Year, recognising his successful fusion of contemporary and traditional sounds. Paluta’s work behind the scenes was equally acknowledged, as he was named Producer of the Year.

Following the event, a video surfaced online showing King Paluta celebrating with fellow musician KiDi. In the footage, Paluta could be seen holding his awards while KiDi joined in the celebration. The clip quickly gained traction on social media, drawing praise from fans and fellow artists.

The TGMAs, Ghana’s top music honours, brought together leading figures in the industry for a night of recognition and entertainment. While King Promise took home the top Artist of the Year award, Paluta’s triple win stood out, marking a milestone in his career.

King Paluta celebrated after TGMA 2025 Awards

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users after King Paluta's triumph.

Freedom_Mogaabi Panapa said:

"This is the definition of dedication and hard work results success."

@Nana Akua kyekye said:

"Next year, Kofi Kinaata is going to win all this 😂😂 team arekodo."

@21st May said:

"If the most popular song didn’t go to u, aaa anka we haven’t stop fighting."

@angenerf£ said:

"This is indeed your time. Keep shining King Paluta. Congratulations Keep it up ❤️"

@user38611291759620 said:

"You also deserve the Artiste of the Year bro. But no worries we got your back like T.I."

@Are You God said::

"Congrats bro, but no be wood say u get so work extra hard."

adwoa55 said:

"You deserve the AOTY but Ghana Music awards is like politics .. they'll chose who to give it to but not who deserves it."

