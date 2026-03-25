Law expert Mary Ohenewaa has offered advice to the late Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, regarding the ongoing legal battle

An injunction filed has affected the celebration of the life event, initially scheduled for March 28, 2026, delaying proceedings and raising widespread concerns

The new court hearing sparked significant reactions as the lawyer urged the elderly woman to abandon the case, warning it could take decades to reach a resolution

Mary Ohenewaa Afful Esq, a Ghanaian lawyer, has shared her professional views on the ongoing injunction regarding the late music icon Daddy Lumba’s celebration of life event.

Law expert, Mary Ohenewaa, shares advice with Akosua Serwaa over Daddy Lumba's celebration of life event. Image credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to reports by officialBBCGhana on Instagram, she provided blunt advice on the legal dispute, highlighting its potential long-term consequences.

In her assessment, the legal battle between Akosua Serwaa and Papa Shee could stretch for as long as 20 years before reaching any final resolution. By that time, she noted, Akosua Serwaa could be around 80 years old, still entangled in courtroom proceedings over the same dispute.

Lawyer Ohenewaa argued that the emotional and time investment required may not justify continuing the fight. She urged Akosua Serwaa to consider stepping away from the case, leaving the legal battles behind, and focusing on living a peaceful life, potentially by returning to Germany and starting anew.

Her comments have since ignited public debate. Some commentators question whether delaying justice should equate to abandoning it, while others agree that prioritising peace of mind can sometimes be a greater victory than pursuing protracted legal battles.

Read the full Instagram post below.

Daddy Lumba: Parkosohene approves Abusuapanin's removal

A new development has emerged in the case involving Daddy Lumba’s family after the Parkoso Chief, Nana Boakye Amponsah Okofroban III, reportedly confirmed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s removal as family head.

According to Starr FM, the chief approved the removal of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Tupac, via a ceremony held on March 11, 2026.

A letter confirming his removal was reportedly signed by the Parkosohene, according to Starr FM.

The TikTok post with the letter confirming Abusuapanin's removal is below.

The chief subsequently appointed Abusuapanyin Kwabena Brefo as the family head, who has instructed the family’s lawyers to discontinue the case against the planned Celebration of Life to be held on March 28 and 29, 2026.

The news of Abusuapanin’s removal and the new family head’s call emerged after the Accra High Court on March 25, 2026, granted Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s injunction against the planned Celebration of Life and adjourned the substantive case to April 23, 2026

It now remains unclear what would happen in relation to the planned event.

The Twitter post with details of the new update in the Daddy Lumba case is below.

Abusuapanin's lawyers warn against Akosua Serwaa celebration

In a statement, Baba Jamal and Associates, the legal representatives for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, have warned against any event being held on March 29 and 30, celebrating anyone.

The statement was released after the Accra High Court's decision adjourning the injunction case, which prompted Papa Shee to state that instead of Daddy Lumba, they were going to celebrate Akosua Serwaa.

"The High Court in Accra has granted an interlocutory injunction stopping a planned Celebration of Life event scheduled for March 28 and 29, 2026, at Independence Square. By upholding this injunction, the Court totally prohibits any attempt to proceed with the celebration of life or any such event," the statement said.

"The organisers, venue providers, and active participants are hereby cautioned that defying this order constitutes contempt of court, which is punishable by law," it added.

The Twitter post with details of the statement is below.

Reactions to Abusuapanin's alleged removal

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reports that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had been removed from office.

nanaammahgh said:

"Good one 👏👏."

ceelade wrote:

"Please tell them they removed Abusuapanin on social media, so how come this new one was done secretly?"

Abennasl commented:

"Abusua bone ni eiii … asem ben koraa ni?? Can’t you guys rest? Lumba actually knew, so he sang about his family (Eko)na Abusua mp3 adepa ampa). What at all do they want??"

Daddy Lumba's extended family takes action against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu for allegedly failing to represent the family's interests. Image credit: @plus1tv, @getinfomedia

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba's family takes action against Abusuapanin

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family convened at Parkoso to take action against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

In a meeting, he was given a two-week ultimatum to appear before the family to answer charges against him, failing which he would be removed from his position.

Source: YEN.com.gh