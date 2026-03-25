CAS releases statement after Senegal lodges appeal against CAF decision

The Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) has, for the first time, spoken about the controversial issue of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Senegal has filed an appeal with the Swiss-based court, the highest sports court in the land, eight days after they were stripped of the title

The country's federation has asked the court for two major things ahead of the legal battle for the most contested final of all time

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Senegal has officially begun the process of trying to reclaim the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after it was controversially handed to Morocco.

It has been just over a week since CAF’s Appeals Board stripped Senegal of the crown—58 days after they had defeated Morocco in a heated final in Rabat.

Pape Gueye’s goal had initially secured victory for the Teranga Lions, but the match was overshadowed by a prolonged stoppage during which Senegal refused to continue playing. The 2021 champions were protesting a decision to award Morocco a late penalty.

In its ruling, CAF’s Appeals Board determined that Senegal had effectively forfeited the match, awarding Morocco a 3-0 win. Senegal strongly opposed the verdict, insisting they would escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)—a move they formally made on March 25.

Inside Senegal’s AFCON 2025 appeal: what do they want?

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, CAS confirmed it had received Senegal’s appeal, naming both CAF and Morocco’s Football Federation as respondents in the case.

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) is seeking to have the decision overturned and the AFCON title restored to them. They have also requested additional time to submit their full appeal, arguing that CAF has yet to provide the complete written grounds for its ruling.

“The FSF appeal seeks to set aside the CAF decision and declare the FSF winners of AFCON. It also requests an immediate suspension of the time limit to submit an appeal brief until the CAF decision is notified with full grounds. The CAF decision rendered on 17 March 2026 was operative only.”

When will CAS rule on AFCON 2025 after Senegal’s appeal?

CAS will now appoint a panel to hear the case, with Senegal given 20 days to submit their full appeal brief. The respondents will then have a further 20 days to present their defence.

However, CAS has indicated that it is not yet possible to outline a clear timeline for the proceedings or confirm when a hearing will take place, suggesting that a final decision may take some time.

“CAS is perfectly equipped to resolve this type of dispute, with the assistance of expert and independent arbitrators. We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing,” said CAS Director General, Matthieu Reeb.

Source: YEN.com.gh