The US Embassy in Ghana has outlined the visa processes for Ghanaians attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Consul General Elliot Fertik shared the guidelines, warning against overstaying visas to avoid long-term entry bans

He noted that there has been a drop in visa wait times and encouraged early applications for prospective travellers

The United States Embassy in Ghana has outlined the visa application process for Ghanaians planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, warning that violations such as overstaying could result in long-term entry bans.

Consul General Elliot Fertik disclosed this at media training for journalists and content creators held at the Embassy in Accra, where he walked attendees through requirements, procedures, and common pitfalls.

The US Embassy's Consul General Elliot Fertik shares guidelines for Ghanaian fans to get visas for the 2026 World Cup. Photo source: US Embassy Ghana

Source: Facebook

“We are very excited to welcome people. but the United States does not tolerate people who overstay or violate the terms of their visas." he said.

Fertik said fans and tourists must apply for the B1/B2 visa, while media professionals were required to obtain the I-class visa, stressing that choosing the wrong category is a leading cause of denial.

The application process, he said, involves completing the DS-160 form online, paying the required fee, scheduling an interview, and presenting all supporting documents.

“If you tell us you are applying for a tourist visa but explain that you are a professional journalist covering the World Cup, that could put your chance of getting a visa in jeopardy,” Mr Fertik said.

Fertik added that the key to a successful application is demonstrating strong ties to Ghana and providing a credible reason for travel.

He noted that wait times for non-immigrant visas, particularly tourist visas, have dropped considerably following an increase in resources ahead of the tournament, making way for more appointment slots.

Some participants at the US Embassy's media training on World Cup visas. Photo source: US Emabssy

Source: Facebook

“Our wait time now is down to almost one week. That means if you ever had an interest in going to the United States, now is the time to apply. These interviews are usually very short, often two to three minutes” he said.

Prospective travellers were cautioned against buying non-refundable flight tickets before receiving visa approval.

Fertik also addressed a common misconception, noting that limited travel history does not automatically lead to rejection, as each application is assessed on the applicant's overall profile.

Most refusals, he explained, fall under Section 214B due to insufficient proof of ties to Ghana. There is no formal appeals process, though applicants may reapply if their circumstances change.

Fertik issued a stern warning against visa fraud, including the use of fake documents or agents claiming to guarantee approvals, saying such actions risk permanent bans from the United States.

The training was held on March 21, 2026.

See the Facebook post below:

How to apply for a US visa

The Consular General summarised the visa application process as follows:

Create an account on the visa appointment system Complete the DS-160 online application Print the DS-160 confirmation page Pay the visa application fee ($185) Schedule an interview appointment Prepare the required documents (a valid passport, passport-sized photos, an interview confirmation page, a DS-160 confirmation page, and other supporting documents) Attend the interview at the embassy (best to arrive ahead of the scheduled time)

Additional visa requirements for World Cup journalists

For journalists applying for the I-class visa, Fertik noted that they were to bring proof of their professional work, such as:

Press credentials

Letters of assignment from a media organisation

Published articles or links to previous reporting

Evidence of regular publication of their works, in the case of independent journalists/freelancers

Clear explanations of their travel plans, including where the tournament matches will be played and how their trip will be financed

See the Instagram post below:

Immigration lawyer gives US visa interview tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Immigration lawyer Akua Poku had urged people seeking to move to the US to be well-prepared.

The US-based legal expert gave some insight into what officers mostly look for in the visa interviews.

Source: YEN.com.gh