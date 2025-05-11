Stonebwoy presented a whole lot of mystery when he mounted the 2025 TGMAs stage to perform

The musician's set began on a highly spiritual note with his new song Send Dem and ended with Jejereje

His performance, though mysterious, won many hearts as netizens crowned him the best showman for the night

Stonebwoy lost out on the chance to become Artsiste of the Year for the third time in his career at the 2025 TGMAs held on May 10, but the musician's performance has garnered him a significant fraction on social media.

Photo of Stonebwoy on stage performing at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards held on May 10 in Accra. Photo source: GhanaMusicAwards

The Jejereje hitmaker who was in the race for Artiste of the Year, was one of the early performers of the night.

Stonebwoy arrived on stage with an unimaginable hairstyle and the Ankh in his right hand.

The Ankh is an ancient Egyptian hieroglyphic symbol to represents physical life, eternal life, immortality, death, and reincarnation.

Stonebwoy's set was ushered in with thunder and lightning visuals, setting the stage for his mysterious performance to begin.

The Reggae Dancehall Artiste of this year began his set with his new release Send Dem which instantly became a viral hit when snippets of it dropped on TikTok while away on tour.

The musician went on to offload some of his top classics, including Sobolo, turning the entire in-house crowd at the Accra International Conference Center on its head.

He ended the showdown with his groovy Ghanaian party anthem, Jejereje.

During his performance, Stonebwoy dedicated a portion of his set to celebrating hiplife and its icons like 2Toff.

While Stonebwoy was looking to retain the Artiste of the Year prize, the highly contested race went in favour of King Promise.

The Paris hitmaker, who was the highest nominated (10 nominations) ended the night with four awards, including the Artiste of the Year category.

Stonebwoy, directly behind him, took home three awards, including the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year for the 10th time.

Despite missing out on the awards, his faultless performance stuck out for many fans.

On social media, Stonebwoy's performance earned him significant shout-outs from netizens as they highlighted his impressive stage delivery year in and year out.

A video of his full 13-minute performance has been published online, exciting scores of fans who couldn't help but relive the profound showdown of the night.

King Promise wins Artiste of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had been honoured with the title of Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The Afrobeats singer was tipped to win the highest prize of the night by many experts and his colleagues, including Shatta Wale.

It was a profound moment when he got on stage to thank his supporters for getting his debut Artiste of the Year glory.

