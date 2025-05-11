The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 10, 2025

Ghanaian artistes like Stonebwoy, King Promise, Fameye, King Paluta, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Empress Gifty and others performed at the event

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of the best performances at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) event was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Stonebwoy, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, King Promise make up the list of top performances at TGMA 2025. Photo source: @stonebwoy, @daughters_of_glorious_jesus, @kingpromise

Source: Instagram

Many notable personalities from the entertainment and creative space attended the event to celebrate the excellence of Ghanaian music on the 26th edition of the award scheme that has propelled artistes to higher heights.

The event also saw a new winner of the coveted Artiste of the Year award, with the odds-on favourite King Promise dethroning Stonebwoy for that accolade.

On the night, many veteran and new school Ghanaian artistes took to the stage to entertain the audience at the event venue and those watching at home in what was an unforgettable night.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of the best performances at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

1. Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy will be disappointed not to have taken home the Artiste of the Year award and become the first Ghanaian musician to attain such a historic feat.

However, the BHIM Nation President overdelivered with his musical performance on stage at the event. The musician's set began on a highly spiritual note with his latest song Send Dem and ended with Jejereje.

The musician went on to offload some of his top classics, including Sobolo, turning the entire in-house crowd at the Accra International Conference Center on its head.

During his performance, Stonebwoy dedicated a portion of his set to celebrating hiplife and its icons like 2Toff as he and one member of the defunct music group performed their classic hit, Yen Na Bra.

Stonebwoy's performance earned him significant shout-outs from netizens as they highlighted his impressive stage delivery year in and year out.

Watch Stonebwoy's performance below:

2. Daughters of Glorious Jesus

The multi-award winning veteran gospel music group earned massive plaudits from Ghanaians on social media as they stole the spotlight with an electrifying performance at the event.

Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah were among the earlier performers on stage at the TGMAs and they took the opportunity to reminded music lovers why they are still prominent faces in the music industry today.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus rewinded the clock as they got the event attendees on their feet dancing to their classics, in what was considered by some as one of the greatest musical performances in the history of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards event.

The biggest highlight of the group's performance was the moment the lead singer Cynthia Appiadu received massive cheers from the crowd as she jumped behind a drum set and exhibited her other drumming skills.

Watch Daughters of Glorious Jesus' performance below:

3. King Promise

The newly crowned Artiste of the Year redeemed himself this year with a much-improved stage performance, which was significantly better than last year's lacklustre one.

King Promise began his set from a phone booth and moved to the main stage, where he performed numerous hit songs, including Paris. He also shared the stage with Kwabena Kwabena as they performed his Favourite Story, a sample of the veteran highlife musician's classic song, Aso.

The musician capped off his impressive musical display on stage with a celebration of Ghana and other international countries as he performed his hit song, Continental, with several dancers including Dancegod Lloyd and the members of his DGL dance group.

Below is the video of King Promise's performance at the 2025 TGMAs:

4. The New Skul (Moliy, Kojo Blakk and OliveTheBoy)

TGMAs commitment to celebrating Ghanaian talents in their greenest stages came to bear at the show's 26th edition.

Kojo Manuel and DJ Lord opened the curtains for some fo the country's most impressive youngsters in the year under review: Moliy, Kojo Black and OliveTheBoy.

The three new school artistes took advantage of the opportunity they were given and showed Ghanaians what the new generation of artistes had to offer on the night.

5. Maame Tiwaa

Maame Tiwaa made her presence felt at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event with her unique voice as she honoured her close friend and band leader, Yaw Sarpong, with an incredible solo performance.

The veteran singer stepped in for Yaw Sarpong, who is still recovering from his health issues, and delivered a moving tribute that stirred up emotions among the crowd.

Maame Tiwaa also received the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Yaw Sarpong, who was honoured for his immense contribution to the gospel music industry over the decades.

Below is the video of Maame Tiwaa's performance:

Empress weeps during award dedication to mum

Erlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty wept as she dedicated her Best Traditional Gospel Music award victory to her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Afful, popularly known as Agaga, at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event.

The gospel musician was overwhelmed with emotions as she delivered her speech after mounting the stage with her husband and team members.

Empress Gifty's emotional moment on stage garnered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh