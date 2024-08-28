Global site navigation

King Paluta Set To Release Makoma Music Video, Drops Snippet: "The Wait Is Finally Over"
Music

King Paluta Set To Release Makoma Music Video, Drops Snippet: "The Wait Is Finally Over"

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • King Paluta, in a social media post, announced that he is set to release the official music video for his hit single, Makoma
  • The musician shared a snippet and said the music video would be released on his YouTube channel on Thursday, August 29
  • The snippet triggered excitement among fans, who have waited eagerly for a video for one of Ghana's most popular songs

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician King Paluta has announced that he is set to release the official video for his hit single, Makoma.

King Paluta, King Paluta's Makoma song, Makoma music video, King Paluta's snippet, Ghanaian musician, Makoma visualiser
King Paluta shares a snippet of Makoma's official music video before its release. Photo source: @kingpalutamusic
Source: Instagram

King Paluta shares snippet of Makoma video

King Paluta took to his Instagram page to share a snippet of the highly anticipated official music video for his chart-topping single, Makoma.

The musician also mentioned that the music video would be available on his YouTube channel from Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Read also

Lil Win teases new gospel song and shares recording session, fans react

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

In the caption of the social media post, he wrote:

"Official Video on THURSDAY 🚨🚨."

King Paluta recently released two visualisers for the song after its official release on July 15, 2024, following the success of his song Aseda.

The musician's song Makoma instantly became a fan favourite and catapulted him to global stardom, climbing quickly up multiple music charts and earning him big numbers on high-profile digital music streaming platforms.

King Paluta also won the Best New Artiste of The Year award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1.

Below is a snippet of Makoma's official music video:

King Paluta impresses fans with Makoma tease

The snippet of King Paluta's official music video for Makoma triggered reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement and anticipation for the visuals' release.

Read also

King Paluta halts performance in London, weeps on stage, fans react: "God is faithful"

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

jon_reenoofficial commented:

"I Dey want see the may3 kunta side of the video 😂."

roddy6765 commented:

"First video to make history 🙏🙏🙏."

1richmiller commented:

"Is King Paluta eee."

africatube0 commented:

"Let’s go 🔥."

qwadwo_brills commented:

"Is king Paluta yie ❤️🔥🔥."

liricalviperdc commented:

"King of the moment🙌🔥🔥."

King Paluta says Makoma has saved marriages

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta discussed the impact of his song Makoma on people's relationships.

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, he claimed that the advice from his song would be of use to married couples.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Hot: