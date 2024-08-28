King Paluta, in a social media post, announced that he is set to release the official music video for his hit single, Makoma

The musician shared a snippet and said the music video would be released on his YouTube channel on Thursday, August 29

The snippet triggered excitement among fans, who have waited eagerly for a video for one of Ghana's most popular songs

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician King Paluta has announced that he is set to release the official video for his hit single, Makoma.

King Paluta shares a snippet of Makoma's official music video before its release. Photo source: @kingpalutamusic

King Paluta shares snippet of Makoma video

King Paluta took to his Instagram page to share a snippet of the highly anticipated official music video for his chart-topping single, Makoma.

The musician also mentioned that the music video would be available on his YouTube channel from Thursday, August 29, 2024.

In the caption of the social media post, he wrote:

"Official Video on THURSDAY 🚨🚨."

King Paluta recently released two visualisers for the song after its official release on July 15, 2024, following the success of his song Aseda.

The musician's song Makoma instantly became a fan favourite and catapulted him to global stardom, climbing quickly up multiple music charts and earning him big numbers on high-profile digital music streaming platforms.

King Paluta also won the Best New Artiste of The Year award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1.

Below is a snippet of Makoma's official music video:

King Paluta impresses fans with Makoma tease

The snippet of King Paluta's official music video for Makoma triggered reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement and anticipation for the visuals' release.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

jon_reenoofficial commented:

"I Dey want see the may3 kunta side of the video 😂."

roddy6765 commented:

"First video to make history 🙏🙏🙏."

1richmiller commented:

"Is King Paluta eee."

africatube0 commented:

"Let’s go 🔥."

qwadwo_brills commented:

"Is king Paluta yie ❤️🔥🔥."

liricalviperdc commented:

"King of the moment🙌🔥🔥."

King Paluta says Makoma has saved marriages

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta discussed the impact of his song Makoma on people's relationships.

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, he claimed that the advice from his song would be of use to married couples.

