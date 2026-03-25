A youth group in Ga-Mashie has criticised the Gborbu-Wulormor for intervening in a case already decided by the Nae We traditional court

Critics claim that Gborbu-Wulormor’s actions showcase some level of disregard for the authority of the Nae We and traditional customs

The youth group led by Nii Laryea Aniah has since called on the Gborbu-Wulormor to take necessary steps to ensure decorum among the two traditional authorities

A youth group from Ga-Mashie in Accra have expressed strong disapproval of recent actions by the Gborbu-Wulormor, the spiritual custodian of Nungua, concerning a case involving self-styled Pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, and the Nae We of Ga-Mashie.

According to the youth, the Gborbu-Wulormor overstepped his authority by intervening in a matter that had already been adjudicated by the Nae We’s traditional court.

Youth from Ga-Mashie protest actions of the Gborbu-Wulormor in a dispute involving Pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore and the Nae We. Photo credit: BlemaTV/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They also criticised remarks suggesting that the Gborbu-Wulormor held a higher status than the Nae We, calling such statements misplaced and disrespectful.

In a video widely shared on social media, the youth group, led by Nii Laryea Aniah, warned that the actions risked straining relations between the two traditional authorities.

He argued that reopening a case already decided by another court demonstrated a disregard for the authority of the Nae We.

The dispute stems from a case involving Pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore and a woman, which was first brought before the Nae We traditional court of arbitration.

The court ruled against the pastor, imposing a fine and requiring him to provide certain items.

However, he refused to comply and subsequently reported the matter to the Gborbu-Wulormor, who also took action on the case.

The development has sparked tension among traditional leaders in the Ga traditional council.

Members of the Nae We’s traditional house view the Gborbu-Wulormor’s intervention as a challenge to their authority, describing it as an act of deviance against the established customs and hierarchy.

Nii Laryea Aniah, leading youth from Ga-Mashie, calls for respect of traditional authority following Gborbu-Wulormor’s intervention. Photo credit: Nae We/UGC

Source: UGC

The Nae We is the traditional chief priest or spiritual custodian of the Ga people in Ga-Mashie, Accra, responsible for overseeing rituals, festivals, and the spiritual well-being of the community.

They play a key role in preserving Ga customs, mediating in disputes, and maintaining harmony between the living, the ancestors, and the land.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Queenmother of Agbogbloshie slams Fire Oja

Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo, Queenmother of Agbogbloshie in Accra, has weighed in on the controversy involving self-styled pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, and the Nae We Traditional Court.

Photo credit: BlemaTV/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a trending video, Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo expressed concern over what she describes as the blatant disregard for Ga traditional authorities by settlers residing in Accra.

She noted that many individuals flout the authority of the traditional leadership, and when invited for questioning or correction, they respond defiantly, openly disrespecting Ga customs, a trend she described as worrying and in urgent need of containment.

She called on all traditional leaders to enforce the rules of the Ga land and ensure appropriate punitive measures are applied against those who choose to defy their authority.

The Queenmother made these remarks in relation to a recent incident where youth, acting on orders from the Nae We Traditional Court, attempted to bring Pastor Jedidiah Kore before the court.

According to her, Pastor Kore openly disrespected the traditional court’s authority after the court issued a ruling in a case involving him and a woman identified as Ola Maame.

She emphasised that the Nae We Traditional Court serves as an arbitration body with the authority to adjudicate disputes brought before it.

Ga youth spit fire over Fire Oja

YEN.com.gh reported that a concerned youth leader in Accra, Nii Lantey Okunka, has called on the leadership of traditional councils across all Ga communities to impose an embargo on self-styled prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore for allegedly disrespecting the Naa We Arbitration Court.

Nii Okunka expressed strong frustration at what he described as a blatant show of disrespect toward the traditional court, noting that it is composed of highly revered leaders under the Ga Traditional Authority and deserves due recognition and decorum.

Source: YEN.com.gh