Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor broke down in tears during his first church service after losing his two sons in the Tema plane crash

He told his congregation that he and his wife found comfort in God and had chosen to accept the tragedy as His will

The emotional service moved many worshippers to tears, reflecting the deep grief shared by the Hebron Prayer Camp community

Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, the founder of Hebron Prayer Camp, broke down in tears at his first church service after his children’s death.

Elder Frank Donkor Breaks Down in Tears at Hebron Prayer Camp After Sons' Death

Source: Facebook

Two sons of the beloved Ghanaian preacher, Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor and Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor, were killed when a fixed-wing microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV they were travelling in crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1.

In a statement, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) stated that the aircraft was travelling from Ho to Accra and had last made radio contact an hour before it crashed.

Elder Frank Donkor addresses sons’ death

On Sunday, March 22, 2026, Elder Frank Donkor attended the first church service since the death of his children.

In a video, he spoke with the congregation of the Hebron Prayer camp and detailed his reaction to suffering such a colossal tragedy.

According to him, God comforted him and his wife in the wake of the tragedy. He added that since the crash was God’s will, they have decided to accept it since they were not the first Christians to suffer such a loss.

“I believe this is God's will. The good and surprising thing is that God comforted my wife. She said something to me when I heard the tragic news abroad. She told me that the tragedy we have suffered has already befallen a lot of people before us. My wife said this," he recounted.

The TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor addressing his congregation after his sons’ deaths is below.

Elder Frank Donkor weeps over sons’ death

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Switch Focus, Elder Frank Donkor wept over the sad demise of his two sons.

The video showed the church engaged in worshipping God through song, with the man of God leading the effort.

The charged atmosphere left Elder Donkor in tears as he processed his tragedy, while the congregation was filled with many people who also wept in grief.

Below is the Instagram video of Elder Frank Donkor weeping over the death of his two sons, Frank and Elijah.

Elder Frank Donkor's family addresses tragic crash

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Frank Donkor's family released a statement addressing the tragic deaths of their two sons, Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor.

On March 21, 2026, the Donkor family released a statement addressing the tragedy for the first time via the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfuor, who shared it with the press.

The family described Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor as “bright lights” and appealed to the public for privacy as they grieve.

Source: YEN.com.gh