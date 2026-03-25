Reggae dancehall artist Stonebwoy has broken his silence after he hugged his industry rival Shatta Wale at the charity event for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign

The artist claimed the scene inspired by Mahama does not mean he is cool with the SM leader, claiming his late mum would be disappointed if he suddenly smiled with him

The statement from Stonebwoy has triggered an intense stir on social media as SM fans and BIM nation soldiers have reacted, sharing their opinion, with some blasting him

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Award-winning Ghanaian artist Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has spoken after he hugged his industry rival Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy speaks after hugging his rival Shatta Wale, says they are still not cool. Image credit: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

On Friday, March 20, 2026, an event was organised to raise funds for the Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup campaign, which was attended by the two famous dancehall artists.

Unexpectedly, the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, demanded that they hug each other. Apparently, the Ghanaian presenter, Berla Mundi, played a role.

"Mr President says that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale should hug on stage at this moment. This is a request from Mr President, so you can look at him. I'm not the one asking for it,” she said.

President Mahama, who was seated between Sports Minister Kofi Adams and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, clapped in anticipation of the hug.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale respected the request of Ghana's first gentleman and hugged, patting each other's backs.

The Instagram video of the moment is below:

Stonebwoy speaks after hug scene with Shatta

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, Stonebwoy broke his silence about the hug, claiming the scene does not mean he is cool with Shatta Wale.

According to him, disrespecting and attacking others,, all in the name of marketing is just not acceptable because there are lots of ways to sell a brand without necessarily dragging the names of others.

He claimed his colleague Shatta Wale can not rain insults on his wife and mother and think a hug can bring the tension between them to a halt.

Stonebwoy claims his late mother would be disappointed at him should he ignore all the disrespect from Shatta Wale and become cool with him.

“If I suddenly start smiling with Shatta Wale, my late mum will even unalive me,” he said.

The Instagram video of Stonebwoy is below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy’s remarks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media comments after Stonebwoy spoke about his hug with Shatta Wale. The reactions are below.

Ganyobi Nii Quaye wrote:

“Guys, I think the comparison of these two artists doesn't make sense, and it's a big disrespect to the latter, which is Shatta. When Shatta started as a bandana from Ghana, where was Stonebwoy?”

Fancy wrote:

“Stonebwoy is making a lot of sense, but because of immaturity, some of you here would disrespect him.”

Amgold wrote:

“If you have not worked with Ewe man before, you will not understand.”

Kwaku wrote:

“Ewes in their nature don't forgive; they may be lenient, but they can't forgive, especially if they are disrespected continuously.”

Precious Doreen wrote:

“I feel his pain. Until you are in his shoes, you will never understand where he is coming from.”

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy hugs each other after President John Dramani Mahama demanded. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale Donates $100k to Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale donated $100,000 to support the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup preparations.

Addressing the audience after being called on stage to give a remark, Shatta Wale indicated that he was donating on behalf of his businesses, including Hotwav and Shaxi.

Source: YEN.com.gh