5 occasions CAS overturned CAF rulings as Senegal files appeal

The fight for who won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has officially landed on the desk of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

CAS confirmed that they had received Senegal's appeal, with the country's federation asking them to set aside the CAF decision that stripped them of the title and declare them the winners.

A decision is not expected imminently, with Senegal expected to file its full brief before giving the respondents, CAF and Morocco, time to file their counterarguments.

5 times Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned CAF decisions

But even as that unfolds, history shows that this is not the first time CAF's decisions have been contested in the highest court in the land. Herein, we take a look at the times CAS overturned CAF's decisions as Senegal hopes for similar relief.

5. Togo national team bus attack (2010)

If you thought the Senegal vs Morocco AFCON 2025 dispute was the most controversial decision of all time, think again.

In 2010, Togo's bus team was attacked in Cabinda, Angola, two days before AFCON 2010, leading to the death of three people, including the assistant coach and the media officer.

The Togolese government immediately ordered the shaken team to head back home, and thus, they withdrew from the competition.

CAF then banned Togo from the next two editions, citing 'government interference.' Togo filed an appeal at CAS and later reached an agreement brokered by then FIFA President Sepp Blatter that annulled the decision.

4. Morocco AFCON ban (2015)

Let's move to the respondents in the latest case. In 2015, Morocco refused to host AFCON due to concerns over the Ebola outbreak. CAF responded by stripping them of hosting rights and banning them from the next two tournaments.

They were also asked to pay a £6 million (over KSh 1 billion) fine, which included damages incurred by CAF for moving the competition to Equatorial Guinea at short notice.

However, CAS upheld Morocco's appeal, which allowed the Atlas Lions to take part in the 2017 and 2019 editions. The fines were also reduced significantly.

3. Esperance vs Wydad CAF final (2019)

Players walking off in protest happened in 2019 during the CAF Champions League final between Espérance Sportive de Tunis and Wydad Athletic Club. The players of the latter team walked off after what would have been their equaliser was disallowed for offside, and VAR failed to function. The referee declared Esperance the winners, but CAF overturned the decision and asked for the final to be replayed at a neutral venue.

Source: YEN.com.gh